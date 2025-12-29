Kai Trump Teases Golf Collab With Jake Paul After Latest Conversation

When Kai Trump walked into the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19th, her excitement was palpable. Looking forward to meeting Jake Paul, she smiled, walking around backstage. She was a little worried, but mostly excited. As she entered the greenroom, Paul welcomed her with a focused gaze, offering her a deal that holds the potential of breaking the Internet.

“Hey, we have to go golfing, too, at some point,” he suggested. Kai nodded in agreement in her brand-new vlog.

Kai, who spends most of her days vlogging for YouTube and practicing on the course, found the vibe rather new. Invited to Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, this was her first time meeting Jake. Before this, they’ve had only one interaction, and that too through a phone call. Still, the brothers hold significant importance in her life. Having grown up watching their vlogs, Kai often tries to bring that same sense of relatability and fun to her videos.

For Jake Paul, on the other hand, golf might be an unexplored venture. The only thing that binds him to the sport is his ‘Taj MaPual.’ The $15.7 M luxury mansion is built on Dorado Beach, directly adjacent to the TPC Dorado Beach championship golf courses. Yet he admits he has never once visited there. Instead, it’s boxing where he excels. But a recent match proved to be an unexpected result for him.

Standing in front of Anthony Joshua, 5 inches taller than Paul (“That’s a big dude,” Kai Trump yelped) and a former two-time unified heavyweight champ, Paul lost brutally in the sixth round. The first loss of his career. As per reports, he sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw, prompting surgery.

“It’s going to be rough,” Kai Trump said of this fight. Although the internet circulated with various memes, calling out Paul’s brazen overconfidence, the Trump family remained supportive throughout. The President himself watched the match, reportedly while traveling in his Air Force One.

“He [Jake Paul] did really well…Kudos to Jake for his Stamina, and frankly, Ability, against a much bigger man!” he posted on his Truth Social.

Interestingly, Logan Paul’s Impaulsively was one of the first few podcasts Trump attended. While it might not have been a good day for Jake, Kai did end up receiving sweet comments in whichever room she walked into. Nina Agdal, Logan’s wife, gushed at Kai’s “impressive” golf.

For the 18-year-old, 2025 was a major highlight.

Just last month, in November, Kai made her LPGA Tour debut at The ANNIKA through a sponsor exemption. While her contention raised several eyebrows, her presence helped the LPGA with viewership. Unfortunately, she missed the cut. Currently, Kai is ranked 461st in the AJGA standings. Her future, on a different note, looks pretty secure.

Kai Trump is now officially #MiamiBound

“I am going to the University of Miami,” Kai Trump told Jake Paul. “Do they have a good golf team?” he asked. Kai answers affirmatively, sharing her admission with him.

On November 12, 2025, Kai Trump officially signed with the University’s golf team as a part of the verbal commitment given to them. Kai Trump will now be a standout recruit, alongside Bella Dovhey and Carlee Rogers.

University of Miami head coach Janice Olivencia knows the visibility the President’s granddaughter will bring her. “Any potential exposure” is “positive for Miami golf,” she has said. For Kai, choosing Miami seemed like a fitting choice. The University’s proximity to her home and its reputation go well with her skills.

Kai’s competitive credentials are exceptional. She maintains a handicap of +0.5, which places her among the country’s top junior golfers. What this basically means is, she scores approxiamtely 18 strokes under par on an 18-hole course.