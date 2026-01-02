Kai Trump Teases Key Rory McIlroy Meeting Hours Before His Golf Return

From what looks like a friendly round, a locked-in Rory McIlroy is seen swinging his club, as Kai Trump records him for her Instagram story. The next slide relaxes the tone. Trump is seen posing with McIlroy, smiling broadly. The caption sets the mood: “Best way to start the year 🙌.”

Not much context was provided in these stories. Where the two met or if there’s a hint of a possible collab. But these media were enough to confirm that the Northern Irishman is ready to be back on the course. The timing of the story is crucial, as it comes just hours before McIlroy’s much-anticipated TGL appearance.

TGL’s first Friday primetime match of the new season will see Los Angeles Golf Club take on Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf. This particular match-up is striking enough to raise the tension. LA Golf Club was undefeated in TGL’s debut with a score of 4-0-1. At the same time, McIlroy’s Boston remained winless last year. This would be their chance to look for their first victory in the overall event. Kai’s post, therefore, lands right in the middle of the elevated anticipation.

Before this, McIlroy’s last appearance was at the Optum Golf Channel Games on December 17. A similar fun event, the ending saw a dramatic finish when Scottie Scheffler‘s team edged McIlroy after a 3-3 tie. This inaugural edition was held at Trump National Golf Club, with Kai Trump also present on the side, serving as a special contributor. She handled challenge tutorials and partook in the trophy presentation. She also flipped the coin at the start of the tournament, with McIlroy and Shane Lowry standing beside her.

In January, Trump attended the TGL’s inaugural season with her mother, Vanessa Trump, who was there to support her boyfriend, Tiger Woods. Despite supporting the rival camp, Trump was seen high-fiving McIlroy during the player’s introduction.

From then on, such interactions grew. Later, they practiced in La Jolla, California, for the Genesis Invitational, where the Northern Irishman jokingly passed a backhanded comment on one of Trump’s approach shots. The two then teed off together in support of California’s wildfires. They also briefly met at Bethpage during Europe’s Ryder Cup stint.

Now, their bond is seemingly solidifying with the passage of time. For Trump, it is not new to grow in the shadows of elite golfers given her surname. The fact that her mother is dating arguably the greatest golfer of our time also adds to that. Whether Kai Trump will be present for the LA-Boston face-off tonight remains to be seen. Her Instagram story definitely hints at a positive answer. With such an interesting match in place, the chances might be likely.

Collin Morikawa’s Unbeaten LA vs. Rory McIlroy’s Winless Boston

The SoFi Center is going to see a polished field as the trio of Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala will try to take on Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf. McIlroy, along with Keegan Bradley, will have to fight LA’s dominance passionately. As one knows, Justin Rose has a knack for clutch birdie putts, while Morikawa and Theegala come with a certain precision.

However, the most interesting subplot will be that of Michael Thorbjornsen. The 24-year-old from Wellesley, Massachusetts, is set to make his TGL debut as Boston’s alternate. He is stepping in for Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, who are off the field due to a scheduling conflict. While he is an amateur, the team, especially McIlroy, has put immense trust in him.

“You often see young talent coming up, but it’s rare to experience the future of the game as a teammate,” McIlroy told the PGA Tour. “Michael brings elite talent…”

For Thorbjornsen, of course, this moment carries personal weight. For him, playing alongside Rory McIlroy, someone who’s had a great impact on Thorbjornsen’s career, is like a full-circle moment.

The match will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN app.