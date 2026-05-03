Kai Trump Unexpectedly Joins Donald Trump During His High-Security Visit to $20M PGA Tour Event

Trump National Doral is hosting its first PGA Tour event in a decade. And to see the final round of the signature event on his course, POTUS came, along with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, and her father, Donald Trump Jr.

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They arrived around 12:15 p.m., about 30 minutes after the leaders teed off, walking from the hotel to their suites on the 18th green. The walk was largely quiet, with only a small round of cheers greeting Trump as he climbed the stairs and waved before heading inside. Patrick Rodgers, Jason Day, and Maverick McNealy were playing the 18th hole when he arrived.

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When news of Trump visiting the championship became public a few hours ago, the Secret Service heightened security. They added check posts and even arrested a man on Sunday after he “became disruptive and failed to comply with lawful orders.” The Secret Service took him into custody right there.

The visit comes just eight days after Trump and Melania were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, after a man carrying multiple weapons rushed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton. One Secret Service officer was shot but protected by a bulletproof vest.

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Donald Trump had originally planned to arrive at 3 p.m. but adjusted his schedule due to the weather, arriving around noon and departing for Washington, D.C., on Air Force One at 2 p.m. The Cadillac Championship is the PGA Tour’s first return to Doral since 2016, marking the 56th time a Tour event has been held at the club across its history.

The $20 million tournament has struggled with attendance this weekend. Late April and early May are not prime golf-watching season in South Florida, and morning rain thinned the gallery further. The final round was delayed due to wet conditions, with groups teeing off at 9:30 a.m. from the 1st and 10th tees. Leaders Cameron Young (-15), Scottie Scheffler (-9), and Si Woo Kim teed off at 11:42 a.m., with the Tour hoping to finish before heavier afternoon rain arrived.

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Imago DORAL, FL – OCTOBER 27: Former President Donald Trump, center walks with his niece Kai Trump and her mom Vanessa Trump during the ProAm ahead of the LIV Golf Team Championship, on October. 27, 2022, at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, FL. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire GOLF: OCT 27 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami Icon221027006

Kai has often accompanied Trump to golf events. They both flew to New York last year to see the Ryder Cup, but her presence here added a personal angle to the visit. The 18-year-old is set to join the University of Miami golf team in 2026, a decision her grandfather played a direct role in shaping.

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“He loved that I was going to Miami because Trump Doral was right there,” she once said.

The two have bonded over golf since Kai was two years old, and she has trained across her grandfather’s golf courses. Kai is currently managing a physical setback, that is she got a hand surgery done and is not yet back to full play. She is targeting a July return.

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“Originally, I wanted to be able to play golf by my birthday, May 12th. I can putt 18 holes, but I definitely cannot hit a shot,” she mentioned.

This year, though, Kai Trump has unexpectedly shown her area of interest, which goes beyond golf.

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When Kai Trump took a NASCAR lap at 170 MPH

In January 2026, Kai Trump and her sister Chloe went to Daytona International Speedway with their father, ahead of the NASCAR season opener. The plan was simple: take turns driving a lap around the track in the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro used for the NASCAR Racing Experience.

What they didn’t count on was how close the car would get to the wall. NASCAR cars run the ragged edge of the track to hold the fastest line, and to see their father do just that left both girls visibly shaken. The lap hit 170 miles per hour, and it was enough to rattle both of them. They looked visibly shaken, as seen in Kai’s YouTube video.

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The Trump family’s interest in NASCAR goes back before that January visit. Donald Trump was at the Daytona 500 in 2025, calling it a chance to see the “fastest, most fearless drivers” in auto racing. He served as grand marshal for the 62nd Daytona 500 in 2020, along with Melania.