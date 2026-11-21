Scarlett Schremmer’s LPGA debut as a University of Miami sophomore began with a friend carrying her bag and a former tour player caddying for her. Yet the day took a sharp turn, ending with a disqualification and a public admission that she had not been straight with the person whose job is to ask the questions.

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Schremmer has now apologized for denying to a rules official that she used an illegal yardage book at The Annika.

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“Over the past few days, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on what happened last week and, more importantly, how I handled the situation. I had no idea that I had a yardage book with illegal information. When I was approached about it, I was scared, embarrassed, and made an extremely poor decision in saying it was not in use. I deeply regret that, I always will, and I want to own that mistake.”

She further added, “Golf has taught me so much about integrity, accountability, and respect for the game. More than anything, I genuinely love playing golf, and I have always understood that being a competitor means respecting the game and the standards that come with it. I know that my actions and the way I handled this situation did not reflect those values or the person I strive to be.”

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Schremmer’s first statement came after the disqualification. She said she had a green-reading yardage book in her bag that is allowed in college golf but not on the LPGA Tour. She called it “on me” and said she should have checked.

Now this apology adds a new layer to a story that already had plenty. Schremmer was in the field at Pelican Golf Club only because Kai Trump, her Miami teammate, had to withdraw after wrist surgery.

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Notably, Trump was not involved in the violation, but she was a visible part of the week. She carried Schremmer’s bag from the practice facility, and on Thursday she followed the round outside the ropes with Miami head coach Janice Olivencia and a Secret Service detail.

On the course, Schremmer, playing alongside Perrine Delacour and Dongeun Lee with her mother, former LPGA player Patricia Ehrhart, on the bag, opened with a 69. According to Golfweek, that is also when the trouble started. The LPGA was told of a potential violation after round one, and Schremmer reportedly denied using an unapproved book when asked.

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Schremmer shot 74 on Friday and missed the cut. The tour then reviewed photo evidence, which Golf Digest described as video, and the disqualification came on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Delacour made her frustration public. Responding to an Instagram post by Ryan French of Monday Q Info, she wrote: “Can we talk about the yardage [book] illegal and LPGA trust the sponsor invite over 2 LPGA players and 2 caddies.”

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The rule breach in question is strict, too. Under Model Local Rule G-11, players may use only the yardage book approved for the event. Looking at any page of an unapproved book counts as use. A first breach carries a two-stroke penalty, and any further breach is a disqualification. Golfweek reported that the photos showed multiple breaches, which would explain why the penalty was a DQ rather than strokes.

Delacour later confirmed to Golfweek that she had spoken to rules officials about the book. She declined to elaborate.

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For now, Schremmer, a two-time winner this college season, said she wants to play on the LPGA Tour again. Her apology may matter as much to that goal as the disqualification itself.