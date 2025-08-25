Keegan Bradley Certain Team USA Vice Captains Spoke ‘Behind’ His Back Amid Ryder Cup Tensions

The 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs ended Sunday with Keegan Bradley carrying more than a strong finish—he now turns to the looming Ryder Cup. As the youngest U.S. captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, Bradley must finalize six captain’s picks while managing the pressure and reports of vice captains making moves without him.

Keegan Bradley wrapped up the Tour Championship at East Lake tied for 7th at 13-under par, showing glimpses of his elite form but also the emotional toll of wearing both a player’s and captain’s hat. In his post-round press conference, the 39-year-old didn’t hold back about the internal struggle of leading while competing, and emphasized his need to reconnect with his vice captains after a few days of distance.

“When I get done here, we’re going to talk to my vice captains. We sort of put everything on hold for the last couple of days. I think they were trying to leave me alone. But we’ll get in touch with them and get our final decisions together. Saw a lot of Americans play great today, which makes me happy,” Bradley began. Patrick Cantlay pushed hard to finish runner-up at 15-under, while Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young both delivered strong performances at 14-under, showing just how competitive the U.S. contingent was at East Lake.

While Keegan Bradley is heading Team U.S.A. for the 2025 Ryder Cup, the vice-captains— Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Gary Woodland—have been quietly working behind the scenes. And according to Bradley, maybe a little too quietly.

“I think we’re going to do a little bit of everything. I’m sure they’ve been talking behind my back as I’m out there. I know they have a separate chat without me,” he confessed, hinting that his vice captains may have been making decisions without him. “I’m sure they have some of their opinions that they want to tell me what they think. Again, we didn’t talk at all last night. We talked but not about this. I think they were trying to leave me alone, like I said. Hopefully I’ll get done here, pack up, and we’ll start chatting,” Bradley added. But besides the creeping suspicion that his vice captains may have been making decisions without him, the toughest decision for Keegan Bradley is whether or not to pick himself as one of the six captain’s selections.

“Yeah, that’s going to be tougher,” Bradley admitted when asked if he could truly separate his captain’s responsibilities from his personal ambition. “I’ve gone through a lot of stuff this year. I didn’t know how I was going to handle it. Proud of the way I did. This is a whole ‘nother animal. I have no clue. This is going to be really difficult.” Missing the cut at the Masters Tournament, struggling to a T47 at the Valero Texas Open, and another missed cut at the Wyndham Championship were tough to swallow for Bradley.

Even yesterday, Donald Trump weighed in on the debate, saying Keegan Bradley “should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team – As Captain!!!” His backing has only fueled the spotlight on Bradley’s looming choice, adding political weight and public intrigue to whether he’ll make history as the first playing captain since 1963.

Those highs and lows, both on and off the course, have taken their toll and set the stage for what comes next.

The balancing act has left Keegan Bradley exhausted

With a long season behind him and the most important announcement of his career just days away, Keegan Bradley is feeling the full weight of a role that continues to challenge and stretch him in ways no Ryder Cup captain has experienced before. On Wednesday, 27th August, Bradley will reveal his six captain’s picks for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, marking a pivotal step in what’s already become one of the most unexpected and unconventional captaincies in Ryder Cup history.

“It’s just really strange for me to be the captain,” Bradley told Golf magazine on Friday at East Lake. “It’s not something anyone’s really ever gone through,” he continued. At just 39, Bradley is the youngest U.S. Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, and most previous captains were well past their competitive prime. However, the case for Bradley is different, as he had a phenomenal year, with one win at the 2025 Travelers Championship, five top-10 finishes, and is currently ranked 13th in the world.

Yet, he’s been juggling captain’s duties, his own form, and the relentless spotlight ever since being unexpectedly appointed. “I’m having a very hard time separating right now my captaincy and my play. For the past month it’s been like this, but this week I’m trying so hard. But that’s all I’m thinking about. Thinking about pairings, certain things I want to say to the guys during the week. It’s just difficult,” Bradley admitted on Friday. That strain, he admitted, had taken its toll, and he can’t wait for that burden to be off — “I’ll be really happy when this week is over.”