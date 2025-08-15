Keegan Bradley Disappointed in PGA Tour as Bryson DeChambeau’s Ban Spoils Ryder Cup Plan

Keegan Bradley is pulling out all the stops to prep the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup showdown at Bethpage Black in September. He’s pushing for Ryder Cup hopefuls to compete in next month’s Procore Championship – strategically scheduled just two weeks before the big event. For most U.S. players, that’s a manageable ask. But for a key Ryder Cup contender like Bryson DeChambeau, it might be a challenge.

It’s all because of the PGA Tour’s lingering ban on Bryson DeChambeau following his switch to LIV Golf, a penalty still in place after he joined LIV Golf as a founding member three years back. Keegan Bradley shared his frustration regarding the same after the opening round at the 2025 BMW Championship, saying, “Well, he’s suspended. And that’s out of my control. I thought the Ryder Cup sort of transcends all of this.”

Still, Bradley does not want to get involved with that particular conversation right now. He made clear that much, “And really, the last thing on my mind is the PGA Tour-LIV stuff.” On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau’s rep Brett Falkoff confirms there’s been no push to get the PGA Tour to grant DeChambeau a special exception. In a text message to Sports Illustrated, Falkoff stated, “We have not formally inquired. Bryson plans to participate in every team gathering that he is permitted to attend.”

The Procore Championship (Sept 11) kicks off the PGA Tour’s fall swing, landing two weeks before the Ryder Cup. Bryson DeChambeau would need a sponsor’s invite (no problem) and PGA Tour permission (unlikely). He could play Europe’s Irish Open a week before Procore, but will need an invite. But he’s ineligible for the BMW PGA Championship the next week.

Additionally, aside from DeChambeau, on the European side, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are also navigating similar restrictions. While both remain in strong contention for Team Europe, their LIV status means they face barriers to playing key pre-Ryder Cup DP World Tour events. These limits could hamper their preparations. Adding to the uncertainty, an emerging eligibility rule could require LIV players to personally settle outstanding DP World Tour fines to remain Ryder Cup–eligible beyond 2025, putting future participation in doubt.

Regardless, this becomes a serious problem when it comes to Dechamebau and the American team. Especially considering Bradley’s statement that “the boys feel like this is the best course of action to be ready to play at their highest level at Bethpage,” and about DeChambeau, “Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup. He brings so much.”

And DeChambeau does have a wealth of experience up his sleeve. He is currently fifth in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings (10,774.98 points). Aside from that, he has been part of a losing (2018) and a winning (2021) Ryder Cup team, but missed out on the 2023 squad that lost to Europe. Nonetheless, despite a lack of chance to prep alongside his fellow Americans, DeChambeau will still be a part of the team. And that’s something everyone is excited about. Even Brandel Chamblee.

Brandel Chamblee says Bryson DeChambeau has “solidified his place” in the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau’s all but guaranteed a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and he’s already threatening to “chirp” in Rory McIlroy‘s ear if they clash in September. Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee is stoked about DeChambeau teeing off at Bethpage, calling him one of the world’s top-five players. On The Favorite Chamblee podcast, Chamblee said: “On the whole you can’t deny that Bryson is one of the two, three, four best players in the world,” and added, “I think Bryson DeChambeau is one of the top five players in the world, he could be second or third, whatever.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s got a 2-3-1 Ryder Cup record with 6 points. His True Strokes Gained stats show he’s been crushing it: +1.58 in the last 3 months, peaking at +1.98 in the last 6 months, +1.89 over a year, and +1.87 in 2 years. That strong play against the field makes him a serious asset in competitive golf.

Chamblee thinks DeChambeau’s fiery personality will amp up the Ryder Cup atmosphere, pointing to a spat with an R&A rules official regarding slow play at The Open Championship. “I think in a positive way… He can be quite cantankerous… Now that is good TV and he is one hell of a player and hits it nine miles and done all these amazing things, so he will put on a great performance at the Ryder Cup and the fans will love it.”

Essentially, to not have Bryson DeChambeau playing his best in September would be a problem for the Americans – so he better play. And quick.