Keegan Bradley Earns Unexpected Support from 8x PGA Tour Pro to Play at Bethpage After First Lock

“I want to help the team the best I can. If that means playing, then I’ll do that,” said Keegan Bradley. Named captain earlier this year, Bradley is thrilled to lead Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup. The previous captain had left big shoes to fill, but Keegan quickly made it clear he wants to do something different, by which he means that he hopes to be a playing captain. That means he wants to both play and lead the team, a move that has raised some eyebrows.

After securing the first lock for the team—none other than the number 1, Scottie Scheffler—the spotlight now shifts to Bradley’s tough decisions: who will fill the remaining five spots? And, importantly, will he pick himself up? So far, it looks like he will, which has sparked some controversy.

Former PGA Tour player Brad Faxon has been one of the insiders weighing Bradley down: “You cannot, in this day and age, be a playing captain… If I don’t finish in the top six, I’m not going to consider playing.” Faxon’s point is clear—no matter how well a player performs lately, juggling the dual roles of player and captain is incredibly demanding and could put the team’s chances at risk. Dame Laura Davis also commented, “He said he was going to play. But I’d be really surprised because it’s just two completely different roles.” Since Arnold Palmer in 1963, the U.S. hasn’t had a playing captain at the Ryder Cup, and Davis stresses how challenging the role truly is.

Despite the critics, some insiders are giving Bradley a big thumbs-up. Billy Horschel expressed his support on Dan’s Golf Podcast, “I hope he does pick himself if he’s close enough to make it on points because… he deserves to be on that team and I understand he’s got a lot on his plate.” Horschel acknowledges how tough it is to carry team responsibilities along with your own game, especially in one of golf’s most prestigious events. Still, he’s confident in Bradley’s leadership, adding, “He’s doing a great job as a captain, and I believe that you’ve got great assistant captains in there with Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, and Webb Simpson,” he said, giving a nod to the experienced crew around him. That support system matters, especially when you look at what Bradley’s been doing lately on the course. And it’s not just talk; the results back it up.

In 2025, Bradley had a T5 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a stunning final-round charge, T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T8 at the PGA Championship, and a T7 at the Memorial Tournament, where he posted a cool 1-under-par. Horschel added, “I think him playing as a playing captain would bring more value than just being a captain,” underlining the spark Bradley could bring by being right in the mix. With that kind of form and energy, Keegan might just be the jolt Team USA needs. Keegan Bradley isn’t short on support when it comes to his hopes of being a playing captain at Bethpage.

Bradley has loads of supporters rallying for him

Alongside Horschel, other key figures in the golf world have stepped up with their own thumbs-up for the 2025 captain. “Everybody on this team wants Keegan to be on the team… his fire, his passion… securing the Cup for us… we all want to see Keegan play great golf this year,” said Brandt Snedeker, who’s set to lead the U.S. Team at the 2026 Presidents Cup. Keegan Bradley’s intensity and passion during team events—especially his standout performance in Montreal last year—left a strong impression on the squad. Snedeker made it clear that the entire team is rooting for him to not only lead but also play at Bethpage in 2025.

Even Ryder Cup legend Ben Crenshaw chimed in during a separate podcast, reminding everyone just how competitive Keegan is: “First of all, Keegan’s very competitive, really competitive. He’s playing really well.” And Crenshaw’s not wrong—before being named captain, Bradley clinched the 2024 BMW Championship, proving he’s still got the game.

With all this backing, the big question now is—will Keegan actually pull off the rare double and become the first playing captain since 1963? Or was it just a bold tease to shake things up? Either way, all eyes are on Bethpage, and if his form holds, don’t be surprised if Bradley walks onto that tee box not just as the leader but as a competitor too.