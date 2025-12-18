Keegan Bradley Flatly Dismisses Justin Thomas’s Ground Crew Complaints: ‘It’s Really Weird…’

Not a blade of grass out of place. That was the specific detail Keegan Bradley used to describe Bethpage Black, effectively shielding the New York grounds crew from the heat of recent player complaints. While the standard captain’s playbook involves protecting players and validating their frustrations, Bradley tore up that script entirely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on Golf Channel’s Final 5 Clubs podcast, the U.S. Captain didn’t wait to issue his verdict. He dismantled the narrative of failure immediately.

“It’s a really weird thing because the superintendent and the crew at Bethpage Black, I’ve never seen the course in better shape,” Bradley said. “It was so stunning. Everything that they did… there wasn’t a blade of grass out of place. There really wasn’t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This full-throated defense is a direct counter-strike to the growing toxicity surrounding the loss. The discourse had spiraled following reports where Justin Thomas hit back after Bethpage staff’s jab at Team USA. Thomas had previously labeled the setup “bizarre,” claiming the agronomy team “argued” with players about green speeds and refused to match the requested Stimpmeter reading of 13. Reports of a staffer alleging “zero conversation” with the Captain further fueled the fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Bradley, however, refused to validate that friction. He offered no caveats about “difficult conversations” or “misunderstandings.” Instead, he doubled down on the visual and professional perfection of the staff’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was so proud that Bethpage showed out like that because they did such an incredible job,” Bradley continued. “They, you know, the grass, the course was perfectly [maintained]… because there’s so much play at Bethpage Black that you know I’ve never seen it that great. It was perfect.”

The disconnect was stark: Thomas described a dysfunctional battleground; Bradley described a pristine stage. By emphasizing the sheer quality of the maintenance, Bradley shifted the focus from what the crew didn’t do (speed up the greens) to what they did do (present a visually flawless major venue). He acknowledged the speed issue—“I do think that throughout the week the Greens didn’t get as fast as we would have wanted them”—but he stripped the malice out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Agronomy reality

Bradley then pivoted to the technical reality that had been missing from the emotional finger-pointing. The slowness wasn’t an act of defiance; it was a byproduct of architecture.

“The greens at Bethpage are so flat that, you know, if there’s growth, the greens slow way down,” Bradley explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a sloped green, gravity generates speed even with growth. On Bethpage’s pancake-flat surfaces, even microscopic daily growth acts as a brake. The crew wasn’t fighting the players; they were battling biology. Bradley framed this variance not as a failure, but as an inherent part of the game.

“But listen, this is sports,” Bradley concluded. “There’s sometimes, you know, you’re playing on a surface that’s… got to be maintained every day, and you never know how that’s going to happen. The people of Bethpage Black and the grounds crew just did such a great job, and I don’t want to take that away from them.”

The greens were slow. The U.S. team struggled. But in Bradley’s view, those are competitive variables, not indictments of the crew. The blame game stops here.