Keegan Bradley Issues 5-Word Apology to Donald Trump After Disregarding His Ryder Cup Advice

The US Ryder Cup Team is set to take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black this September. After months of speculations, murmurs, and rumors disguised as insider reports, US Captain Keegan Bradley has finally revealed his six Captain Pick’s. And to a lot of people’s surprise, Captain America has decided to support the team from behind the ropes.

For many, Bradley’s decision will come as an intelligent choice, as he was constantly warned about the insurmountable pressure of being a captain and a player, let alone being both. But to a select few, this will be a major disappointment, as they wanted him to be a part of the team, repeating Arnold Palmer’s feat for the first time since 1963. One name among them was US President Donald Trump.

A few days ago, the President urged Bradley to choose himself as one of the captain’s picks, sharing his desire on his social media platform Truth Social. But to his disappointment, Bradley decided to go the other way, naming Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas as his final choice.

Responding to Trump’s advice, Bradley said, “Anytime you get the support of the President of the United States, it’s really surreal and stunning. So, I really appreciate it, Mr. President. I hope you’re not disappointed. We look forward to seeing you at the Ryder Cup.”

This is a developing story.