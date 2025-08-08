Keegan Bradley May Not Like Bryson DeChambeau’s Hilarious Plan for Ryder Cup

Roughly two weeks ago, Bryson DeChambeau teamed up again with Hollywood actor Adam Sandler – this time for a YouTube video called “Can I Break 50 with Adam Sandler?” rather than for the Happy Gilmore 2 movie. It was a big moment, and the pro seized the chance to heap praise on the original film, saying, “I used to sit down five times a week and watch this little movie called ‘Happy Gilmore.'” No doubt about it, the film’s impact on the pro is massive. So massive that he’s even trying to bring the infamous Happy Gilmore Swing… in the Ryder Cup.

In a recent Instagram story, LIV Golf pro Bryson DeChambeau dropped a video of himself hitting a golf shot. In the clip, DeChambeau asks, “What are the odds that I do this on the first tee of the Ryder Cup?” He chomps on a bar with a smug grin – a nod to the story’s caption “Bro is always eating” – then taps his club on the ground before firing off the shot. DeChambeau even ran a poll asking, “Should I do it? Yes. No. @one1brands.”

So what’s funny about DeChambeau possibly using this swing in the Ryder Cup? Well, the Happy Gilmore swing’s a wild move where the titular character runs at the ball and swings hard, using momentum for extra power. It needs balance and coordination, though – not ideal for accuracy and can be injurious. But, no, pulling it off in a tournament isn’t illegal, but still, “Players must have respect for the course itself and perhaps this shot lends itself to increased likelihood of damage to the course,” as stated by a spokesperson at the rules department of the R&A in 2009.

Essentially, you wouldn’t want to try that in a Ryder Cup match anyway, where precision matters most. Especially not when Keegan Bradley and fellow Americans are on a mission to score a Ryder Cup win this time.

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau isn’t the only pro to be impressed by this Happy Gilmore swing. In his YouTube video, three-time major winner Padraig Harrington broke down the swing technique and said that adding athleticism to the swing – like Happy Gilmore does – to generate power can help out a lot. “Moving and hitting a ball is a lot easier than staying still and hitting it,” he says. “I recommend that everybody should do a Happy Gilmore.”

In fact, the pro even showcased this swing during the 2014 PGA Championship. Harrington pulled off a memorable Happy Gilmore-esque swing during the pre-tournament long-drive competition at Valhalla. With fans watching and decorating the fairway, Harrington lined up for what looked like a normal shot. But then he surprised everyone – he skipped up to the ball, swung hard without setting himself, and blasted a drive. He eventually missed the cut that year.

Nevertheless, DeChambeau himself has enjoyed the swing a few times. Last month, in a video post with Adam Sandler on X, Bryson DeChambeau asked the actor to show off his famous Happy Gilmore swing. Sandler obliged. After DeChambeau tried to mimic it with a swing, Sandler joked, “I can do it better,” then gets a little run going, taps the ground a few times, and takes a swing.

Regardless, whether DeChambeau pulls off that swing or not is a different story. But he’s definitely got the Ryder Cup on the brain – and yes, that means he’s got another move to maybe psyche out the European team this September.

The other Bryson DeChambeau Ryder Cup trick: chirp and annoy Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau’s super stoked to get going at Bethpage for the Ryder Cup. Team captain Keegan Bradley left a motivational note in DeChambeau’s locker before The Open Championship, guaranteeing DeChambeau a spot on Team USA regardless of his qualifying status. Bradley confirmed to Sports Illustrated he’ll pick DeChambeau if he doesn’t make the top 6 in Ryder Cup standings – and DeChambeau’s currently 5th.

Still, Bryson DeChambeau’s hope lies somewhere else. It’s to go to a head-to-head with Rory McIlroy on the final day of the Ryder Cup. “I’ll be chirping in his ear this time,” DeChambeau told People Magazine. “Now, if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it. I’ll get into his ear a little bit.”

DeChambeau and McIlroy’ve traded some epic battles over the past two years. DeChambeau topped McIlroy at the 2024 US Open after Rory bogeyed three of his last four holes. A year later, McIlroy bounced back at the 2025 Masters, holding off DeChambeau to seal his career grand slam. But with the American crowd cheering him on and battle lines drawn between Team Europe and Team USA, DeChambeau sounds ready to bring the heat if they go toe-to-toe again.

On the other hand, if DeChambeau decides to copy the Happy Gilmore swing, we have to doubt he’d actually dare try that at Bethpage Black. But if he gets the green light from Captain Keegan and crushes a drive down the middle, it’d be like the U.S. team’s already clinching the trophy. So, the Europeans have a lot to watch out for this September.