Keegan Bradley Mocks Own Ryder Cup Captaincy as He Prepares for PGA Tour Return

At a presser held a few days ago, the Skins Game participants wasted no time getting into the smack talk and ruffling feathers. As they gear up for the event on Black Friday, it was Keegan Bradley who didn’t bother tiptoeing around the elephant in the room, and instead, went ahead and mocked himself before anyone else even had the chance.

Shane Lowry was the first to stir things up. “We’re playing for a lot of money and we’re playing for a lot of bragging rights as well, so Keegan probably feels like he owes Tommy, me, and Tommy one or two, so I’m sure he’s gonna be working hard over next week,” Lowry joked in the short clip posted by the Skins Game on X.

Bradley understood the Ryder Cup reference and didn’t hesitate to fire back quickly — “I won’t have a walkie-talkie in my hand on Friday. I’ll have a golf club, which is my chance to get back at these two maniacs down here.”

He leaned straight into the sting of Team USA’s Ryder Cup loss just two months ago, turning heartbreak into humor and setting the tone for a showdown that already feels personal.

Keegan Bradley’s response was self-deprecating in a way because the wounds are still fresh. As captain of the 2025 Ryder Cup team, he had the rare opportunity to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Instead, he stayed on the sidelines and watched Europe storm onto Bethpage and win 15–13, the first win for them on American soil since 2012. The loss still hangs in the air. But the banter didn’t stop there.

Lowry took things one step forward and upped the ante. “There you go. I won’t have $50,000 New Yorkers in my ear either. The Palm Beach mafia will be down here,” he hilariously quipped to Bradley’s statement, a nod to the unforgettable chaos they all endured at Bethpage.

Bradley fired back with the perfect counterpunch — “You don’t know that I am bringing them all up to Florida just to wake up your morning and Friday.” The sharp exchange adds to the excitement around the Skins Game’s return.

This year’s event will be held at Panther National in South Florida, the new course designed by Jack Nicklaus and marking Justin Thomas’ design debut.

Joining Lowry and Bradley will be Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood in the event. Justin Thomas was initially invited to play, too, but withdrew from the event just days after he underwent a microdiscectomy. Shane Lowry then replaced Thomas.

But what exactly is this match all about, and how will it give Bradley the perfect stage to turn playful banter into a stage for revenge?

How Can Keegan Bradley Earn His Revenge at The Skins Game? Format Explained

If Keegan Bradley wants payback, the Skins Game may be the ideal stage. The revamped format only intensifies the competitive edge behind his recent banter.

This year’s setup mirrors the classic Skins Game: every player starts with $1 million on the scoreboard, and their totals rise or fall with each hole. Every hole carries a value, and ties push the money forward, raising the stakes as the match progresses.

This “reverse purse” format could work in Bradley’s favor against his Ryder Cup rivals, but it won’t be easy. A timely birdie can create a big swing, while one mistake can cost thousands. The structure rewards aggression and risk-taking, much like Ryder Cup pressure.

Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop, summed it up: “By keeping the traditional format intact and adding some creative twists, we’re giving fans an experience that honors the past while delivering pure, high-stakes competition where the pressure builds with every shot,” he told the PGA Tour.

The reimagined Skins Game will air live on Prime Video on Black Friday (28 November), bringing fans a global view of the action. With Ryder Cup tension and fresh player banter, it promises a compelling watch.