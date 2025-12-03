Keegan Bradley Open to Another Ryder Cup Shot Despite Calling It His ‘Darkest’ Time

Keegan Bradley isn’t hiding from the wreckage of Bethpage Black. He’s living in it. Addressing the media at the Hero World Challenge, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain didn’t mince words about the aftermath of the American team’s crushing loss. He called the weeks following the defeat the “darkest time” of his life—even darker than any low point in his playing career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s Ryder Cup hangover and you’re just exhausted,” Bradley confessed, acknowledging the brutal toll of leadership.

He’s already graded his captaincy an “F,” a harsh self-assessment that reflects the weight he carries. Yet, the fire hasn’t been extinguished. In a stunning pivot from the heartbreak, Bradley revealed a desperate desire to return to the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m in a unique position where I could make another team… I would love to do that.” Bradley said. For him, the nightmare is real, but so is the hunger for redemption.

To be Continued…