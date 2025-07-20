Keegan Bradley’s Feelings About Bryson DeChambeau Clear as Private Interaction Revealed

At any given point, Bryson DeChambeau is chasing something—distance, titles, or history. Following his missed cut at the 2025 U.S. Open, you might think he would only be looking to perform well at the last major, The Open Championship. But that is not the case. On Tuesday, when asked about the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage, DeChambeau said, “I feel pressure every week to play well, not only for Keegan, but for myself,” and then added, “I absolutely feel pressure.” When asked if he felt “extra pressure,” DeChambeau chuckled and replied, “I put enough pressure on myself already.”

However, his recent comments about the Ryder Cup reveal two things: Bryson DeChambeau is feeling the pressure and tiredness of Team USA’s runs. Following his fourth round (64) at Royal Portrush, DeChambeau kicked off this conversation with, “I talked with him [Keegan Bradley] briefly, and then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational. So, yeah.” When asked if he could share what it was, DeChambeau simply replied, “It’s personal.” Was it a message? “Yes. It’s a personal message,” he answered.

“Individualised to each person?” the interviewer asked, and that’s when Bryson DeChambeau shared his “tiredness.” He said, “In essence, yes. Yeah, for sure. It meant a lot. This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing [in the Ryder Cup].” Indeed, the Americans are. Europe is the current reigning champion of the Ryder Cup, following their 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome in 2023. Aside from that feat, the Europeans have dominated the biennial contests, winning 10 of the last 14 matches and 8 of the last 10.

So, Bryson DeChambeau’s concern is genuine. When it comes to his Ryder Cup records, DeChambeau has a 2-3-1 record overall and 2-0-1 in the 2021 U.S. win at Whistling Straits. He currently ranks 5th in the American Ryder Cup team standings with 10,318 points. So, will he make the team and bring home a much-awaited win at Bethpage Black?

With his current Ryder Cup ranking securing an automatic spot, DeChambeau’s invite to a team dinner in May and a “personal message” from Keegan Bradley confirm he’ll be at Bethpage. In May, Keegan Bradley hosted the team dinner in Philadelphia, inviting top Ryder Cup golfers and veterans of the 2023 Ryder Cup and 2024 Presidents Cup. And if he did, DeChambeau will hope he “can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that’s going to be rooting for Team USA.” But one PGA Tour pro has a different understanding of “fun,” when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

Ben Griffin hopes he can play next to Bryson DeChambeau at Bethpage Black

The PGA Tour pro, Ben Griffin, expressed who he’s most excited to play with while representing Team U.S. in an interview with Patrick McDonald on Golf on CBS. Early this month, Griffin said, “I think I’d pair up well with most of the guys. I’d say I’m pretty friendly with everyone. I think it would be fun, especially if I continue on this trend of hitting it further and getting stronger. Playing with DeChambeau would be really fun. Try to hit a bunch of bombs out there with him. I feel like I still have a little bit more speed that I need to get to actually hang with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Griffin has improved his average driving range by 10 yards since 2024. His driving range has increased further in recent events, boosted by the confidence from his first singles win at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. At the 2025 U.S. Open, Griffin averaged 315 yards across 72 holes, a significant jump of over 20 yards from his average last season.

Ben Griffin currently ranks 8th in the Ryder Cup rankings with 8604.91 points. DeChambeau, on the other hand, averages 331.1 yards and is ranked the best in LIV Golf. So, now, the only thing holding Griffin back from playing next to Bryson DeChambeau is a good outing!