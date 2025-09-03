Keegan Bradley’s Secret Gesture for 77-Year-Old Golf Legend Moves Americans: ‘Long Overdue’

Keegan Bradley is not stopping. The American team captain at the Ryder Cup 2025 is doing all the right things to earn praise during his tenure, after keeping the team as a priority over his dream of playing at the Ryder Cup. His move earned him praise from professionals as well as from fans. And now, a few days later, the golfer’s recent move came to light, and it caught the attention of the golf world again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bradley has asked Larry Nelson to be the ambassador to Team USA at the Ryder Cup. His move came to light through a post from Dave Stockton Jr., who is also a professional golfer. He shared a post on X, writing, “My dad told me last night that @Keegan_Bradley has asked Larry Nelson to be at The Ryder Cup as Ambassador to Team USA. What a class move by Captain Keegan! Larry Nelson was 9-3-1 in 3 Ryder Cups and should’ve been a Captain years ago. 3 time Major Champion too! 😎” Larry Nelson, despite his exceptional performance record at the Ryder Cup, was not considered for the role of captain. At first, in 1995, for Lanny Wadkins, and then in 1997 for Tom Kite, was the choice for captaincy over Nelson.

Talking about that decision, Nelson said, “It’s disappointing, certainly not devastating. We don’t quite know how the decisions are made and what goes into those. We just to have to react to what they are.” However, the golfer during his tenure was overlooked; now, with Keegan Bradley taking on the team’s responsibility, he is bringing in the best names for guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, the news is coming from Nelson’s fellow player and friend, Dave Stockton. As a successful Ryder Cup captain in 1991, Stockton has vouched for Nelson to be the captain. In an interview, he quoted, “He deserves to have the advantage to lead the American team to victory. He’s the most successful Ryder Cup player I’ve ever seen.” Though the role is not to be the captain, it would definitely have a strong influence on the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the decision came to light, the fans and even former professionals have joined in to praise the golfer for the grand gesture.

AD

Following the post, the fans have started a spree of praise for the golfer.

One fan wrote, “Hats off to Capt. I had the privilege of working for him for 5 years at one of his courses. Very few classier individuals on this planet than Larry. Extremely underrated as a golfer and human.” A former fellow of Nelson highlighted his traits, which were widely praised. Nelson, despite his 10 PGA Tour wins and three majors, maintained a low-key demeanor. He was even praised by Jack Nicklaus, saying, “Always a very modest and humble man.”

Another praised writing, “very good! All captains should be involved in some way as. Well.” Until now, there have been no former professional names as the team ambassador, but now, for the first time, Bradley has taken this move. It not only served as an opportunity for the 77-year-old, but has also left the golf world in relief for offering him the deserved chance.

More netizens joined in writing, “Pure #CLASS move,” and “Big Larry Nelson fan – class all the way.” Well, in golf, class is derived from on-course performance, but Keegan Bradley, who chose to be the non-playing captain despite his form, has proved the opposite. Fans of his move are praising him for the class act.

Even Shaun Micheel, a former professional, wrote, “Hey Junior. So good to see this! Larry shared an incredible story at the Champions Dinner at Quail that generated a lot of laughter and a ton of respect!” At the recent Champions Dinner, Larry shared the story of his win at the PGA National, where he beat Lanny Wakins in a playoff. He shared how he kept changing irons and brought two putters to the course. The way he narrated the story left everyone laughing. Even Lanny said, “I can’t believe this. Don’t tell me that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further, Ron Mintz, golf analyst, also wrote, “Well deserved and long overdue!” With three Ryder Cup appearances, Nelson beat Seve Ballesteros four times. But the golfer hasn’t had the opportunity to lead the team. While his fellow teammates of the Ryder Cup were named captains for their respective teams, Lanny Wadkins in 1995, and opponent Seve Ballesteros in 1997 for the European Team, took the position before him.

It’s better late than never; the regret of not leading the Ryder Cup as captain has always been with Nelson, but now, with the great opportunity at 77, it would have offered some relief to it. Even for the class act, Bradley is earning praise yet again. What are your thoughts on the move? Share with us in the comments below.