Keegan Bradley Says He Wasn’t ‘Comfortable’ Telling PGA Tour Stars About His Captaincy at First

The man who would become the youngest Ryder Cup captain in over 60 years was afraid to tell his teammates he got the job.

Keegan Bradley received the most surprising phone call of his career on June 23, 2024. Nevertheless, the newly appointed U.S. Ryder Cup captain wasn’t rushing to share the news with anyone. The golfer admitted he felt uncomfortable about telling his fellow PGA Tour players about his unexpected appointment. His hesitation revealed the weight of responsibility that came with leading the United States’ most prestigious team event in golf.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody because I didn’t, I wasn’t that comfortable when it first happened,” Bradley confessed during a recent interview. Furthermore, he explained his need to gauge player reactions before fully embracing his new role. “I wanted to, I really needed to know how the guys felt, the players, how they felt about this, you know, if they had any if it was weird. I just I didn’t know what to expect.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bradley’s appointment came without warning or prior discussion. Indeed, he had never spoken with anyone from the PGA of America about the captaincy possibility. Tiger Woods had declined the role just hours before Bradley received his life-changing call from Zach Johnson, Seth Waugh, and PGA President John Lindert.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Keegan Bradley plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Initially, Bradley questioned whether he deserved the honor over more established candidates. However, once he spoke with players and realized their genuine excitement, his entire mindset shifted. “Once I spoke to the players and got around the guys and I realized that they were excited about this and that they were into it, I immediately switched over to like, all right, I can do this,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The transformation became complete when Bradley embraced his destiny. “This is a job that I feel like I was born to do,” he declared. Subsequently, his confidence soared as player support materialized across the tour.

Meanwhile, one colleague provided an especially emotional reaction to the announcement. The response perfectly captured the magnitude of Bradley’s achievement. “I couldn’t be more excited for him. I mean, obviously, Keegan’s like a brother to me, so, you know, it’s kind of weird to tell someone like Keegan that you’re proud of him, but I think this is probably the greatest thing that’s ever happened in his career.”

Furthermore, this person described the moment Bradley shared the news. “And I get choked up even talking about it. But when he said, ‘I’m the new Ryder Cup captain, the United States 2025 Ryder Cup captain,’ I remember almost gasping going, ‘Ah,’ you know, in disbelief and just amazing. And it was a very special moment I will never forget.”

Bradley’s vulnerability about seeking validation ultimately became his strength, setting the stage for how surprise captain appointments have played out throughout Ryder Cup history.

Historical Context of Surprise Ryder Cup Appointments

Bradley’s unexpected appointment fits into a broader pattern of surprising Ryder Cup captain selections throughout history. Additionally, the emotional weight of the Ryder Cup reveals how deeply the competition affects players like Bradley, who has admitted he thinks about it constantly.

Arnold Palmer faced similar circumstances in 1963 when he became the youngest captain at age 34. However, Palmer embraced his dual role as playing captain and led the Americans to a dominant 23-9 victory. His success proved that youth and passion could overcome traditional expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conversely, Tom Watson’s 2014 appointment demonstrated how surprise selections can backfire spectacularly. Watson became the oldest captain in Ryder Cup history at age 65. Moreover, his selection departed from the PGA of America’s typical policy of choosing captains aged 45-50. The controversial appointment ultimately resulted in a crushing 16½-11½ defeat to Europe. Watson’s struggles with player communication and team management highlighted the risks of unconventional choices.

Ultimately, Bradley’s transformation from nervous appointee to confident leader suggests that surprise captain selections can succeed when they embrace collaboration over authority. His willingness to admit uncertainty and seek player input may prove more valuable than decades of traditional experience.