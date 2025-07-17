Keegan Bradley Sent Instructions to Ignore Patrick Reed’s ‘Toxicity’ While Making Ryder Cup Decisions

Patrick Reed has never been far from controversy. His history of being toxic in team events, like his criticism of Jordan Spieth and then Captain Jim Furyk after the 2018 loss in France, left a bad taste that hasn’t quite faded. The golf world labelled him as a toxic teammate. This has cast a long shadow over any consideration for representing Team USA in the Ryder Cup again, but as the Ryder Cup nears, some analysts are urging a shift in perspective, arguing that Reed’s recent form and skillset deserve a closer look, even if his personality remains polarizing.

While discussing the possible picks and choices for the Ryder Cup, analysts on the Golf Channel were sure to include Patrick Reed’s name. “I would put Patrick Reed in as well because you look at where he is in his game right now,” said Rex Hoggard, hinting at Reed’s stellar performances this year. He’s currently ranked 4th in individual points standings on LIV, and he even finished solo third at Augusta this year. With a win at LIV Golf Dallas recently, analysts believe that if he wants to be in the Ryder Cup, this week at the Open is his chance to do it.

“I’m just making the argument that if he has any chance at all, this is going to be his week to do it. He is one of the game’s best ball strikers and one of the game’s best iron players, which is going to be key on this. He’s a good scrambler, and I think that’s going to be another key stat when you look at this golf course, and he’s playing well. In his last two starts, he finished tied for 10th, and he won the LIV Golf event in Dallas,” Rex pointed out in the recent episode of the Golf Channel Podcast, trying to make Reed’s case stronger. Even Reed’s experience of being in the Ryder Cup in the past (2014, 2016 & 2018) proves to be an asset for the match play format.

Despite those strong performances, Hoggard was candid about Reed’s uphill battle and said ultimately, it all depends on Keegan Bradley—”So”, no, to answer your question at the start of this, I don’t think he ends up on that team. He’s going to have to be a pick, and you’re absolutely right. At some point, Captain Keegan, or whoever the pseudo-captain is going to be, is going to have to make a decision on chemistry. And if that’s what this is based on, he’s out.” It’s that final point, ‘the team chemistry,’ that may ultimately be the barrier, and the captain is pretty adamant about having good chemistry. He even hosted a team dinner for the potential Bethpage Black squad for all of them to bond.

The analysts went on to add that for Reed to be considered, they would have to overlook his personality traits and just consider the strengths of his game—”He “absolutely warrants consideration. They would have to overlook a lot of other attributes and outside noise as it relates to Patrick Reed to put him on that team.” Even veteran analyst Eamon Lynch painted Reed as a divisive figure earlier this month on Golf Today. Despite these remarks and the constant backlash that surrounds him, Reed continues to fight for his Ryder Cup spot.

Patrick Reed’s fight for NY continues

For Reed, representing the country means more than anything, and he has always been eager to find a way to play in the Ryder Cup. “It’s always on your mind. Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me. For me personally, I’m always thinking about trying to make every team,” Reed expressed after his win at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas. While Reed currently still ranks 33rd in the Ryder Cup points standings, he believes that a strong finish this week at Royal Portrush would help him.

“Focusing on this week, putting four rounds together, and hopefully on Sunday, having a chance to win this golf tournament,” he said, seemingly confident ahead of the 153rd Open. He also went on to add that he is in good form, not just physically but even mentally—”I “feel solid, and the game feels good. Mentally, I feel great, and I am in a good headspace.” While Reed didn’t play the Open Championship last year, he put out a solid performance in 2019 when the Open was last held in Dunluce and finished tied for 10th.

Besides his game plan for this week, Reed is doing his best to stay in touch with Keegan Bradley to ensure he continues to make his case for Team USA. “I saw Keegan this week and was speaking to him for a little bit. We are keeping in touch after this week as well. The biggest thing he said for both of us, because obviously he is playing as well, is focusing on this week and not anything else,” Reed said, ahead of the last major for the year.

Whether that’s enough to overcome his past is a question that will be answered only with time.