Keegan Bradley Throws Hat in the Ring for Job That Tiger Woods Is Reluctant to Accept

Following a long hiatus, Tiger Woods could soon make his comeback on the greens. Recovering from his surgery, there has been significant speculation about the golfing legend playing in The Masters this year. Additionally, pleas about the 50-year-old potentially captaining Team USA in the Ryder Cup, too, are doing the rounds. But amidst all these, last year’s captain, Keegan Bradley, has come up with a rather bold ask.

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“I mean, yeah, sure, I would, but I don’t know if that’s in the cards for. Yeah, I think any Ryder Cup captain that loses would like to do it again, I would imagine. But that’s not up to me. I don’t think that. I think that the distraction of me playing, maybe playing isn’t really what the position is about. So who knows in the future,” said Bradley while interacting with the media at the ongoing TPC Sawgrass event.

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This answer came as a reply when he was asked about whether he was willing to captain the side once again. Turning back the pages, Bradley went back to last year’s Ryder Cup tournament. The former USA captain pointed out how the loss last year still hurts him.

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240411 Tiger Woods of the United States during the first round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 11, 2024 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA0792 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters *** 240411 Tiger Woods of the United States during the first round of the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament on April 11, 2024 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA0792 bbeng golf masters the masters Augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB240411PA244Detailing his struggles further, the US golfer quipped that the mental pressure to captain the US side is immense. And most golfers who captain the side usually retire soon after. But that was not the case for Bradley. He is trying to pick himself up and face the heat, aiming to be one of the best golfers in the world.

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Thus, his ambition to captain the side one more time in a bid to right the previous wrongs, is quite bold. Especially when the golfing realm is buzzing with Woods’ retirement timeline. Although the legend withdrew from TGL and the Seminole Pro-Member, his Masters and Ryder Cup return remains a huge possibility. And with the likes of Justin Thomas trying to endorse Woods as the next Team USA captain, Bradley’s chances look bleak.

Surprisingly, in a recent chat on the Ryder Cup captaincy prospects, Brandel Chamblee proposed a name over the popular Tiger Woods narrative.

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Tiger Woods snubbed as Brandel Chamblee backs another name for Ryder Cup captaincy

Keegan Bradley served as the non-playing captain for Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup. However, Team Europe managed to grab the win defeating Bradley’s USA after a strong battle on the greens of Bethpage Black. Now, the discussion surrounding the captaincy of Team USA at the 2027 Ryder Cup has been making rounds.

Imago PACIFIC PALISADES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods looks on during the second round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2024, at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24021610042

While Tiger Woods has lately been the center of this conversation, golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has chosen a different name to bear the responsibility at Adare Manor. Chamblee has chosen Justin Leonard over Woods to lead Team USA in their home ground.

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While having a conversation with Dan Rapaport, Chamblee explained his stance and stated, “I think the next captain should be Justin Leonard. Tiger’s got plenty of time to be the next captain or to be a captain, and he should probably do it more than once. I think he’s too busy with the governance of the PGA Tour.”

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Back-to-back injuries and surgeries have already been delaying his return to the sport. Although he is not ready to bid farewell to the competitive realm and has shared a few positive updates on his recovery, he has still not made an official return after he last played in July of 2024.

Adding to that, he has been managing PGA Tour governance duties. Alongside that, he has his own business ventures and other engagements. As such, Chamblee feels that Woods might not be available to devote his full concentration to the team for one of the most prestigious events in the sport.