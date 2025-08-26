Keegan Bradley to Ignore All Warnings and Make Controversial Ryder Cup Decision – Report

Keegan Bradley looks set to make one of the boldest Ryder Cup calls in decades. After weeks of speculation about whether he would be a part of the Ryder Cup team, Bradley has reportedly chosen himself as a wildcard pick. If this is correct, then he will become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Keegan Bradley will be confirming his decision on Wednesday, 27 Aug, in Texas, when he’ll unveil his six Captain’s Picks for the US Team. The others who have automatically qualified are Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

This decision will undoubtedly cause of lot of stir in the golf world. Bradley was warned time and time again that this could be one of the worst decisions made by a Ryder Cup Team captain. Rival team’s player Rory McIlroy recently argued that the modern Ryder Cup is too demanding for one person to balance competing and balancing. But apparently, all of this has fallen on deaf ears. After finishing seventh at the TOUR Championship, he has leaned on his vice-captains for advice, and according to insiders, all have encouraged him to play.

What makes this decision even riskier is who Bradley leaves out. Ben Griffin, after a breakout season, could be the unlucky omission, while Collin Morikawa‘s spot looks shaky. Moreover, the political twist only adds fuel to an already shaky angle. President Donald Trump has publicly urged Bradley to pick himself up, comparing him to Palmer.

This is a developing story…