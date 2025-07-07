Keegan Bradley Warned Against Picking 2x PGA Tour Champ Over Xander Schauffele & More for Team USA Spot

The 32-year-old’s emotional victory at the 2025 John Deere Classic marked one of the most uplifting stories on the PGA Tour this season. The Californian, long considered a journeyman, held his nerve in a sudden-death playoff against Emiliano Grillo to capture his second PGA Tour win of the year. Now, Brian Campbell finds himself at the center of an unexpected conversation about being in the Ryder Cup, and several critics are warning Keegan Bradley of his candidacy for Team USA.

There are hardly two months left for the 2025 Ryder Cup as it will be hosted in September at Bethpage Black for the very first time. The course is infamous for being one of the toughest courses in the world and even displays a warning sign — “The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for high-skilled golfers.” It is also one of the longest courses in the world, playing at nearly 7,468 yards from the championship tees, and is notorious for its club-tangling rough. With the Ryder Cup being a biennial event, it’s crucial for the captain, Keegan Bradley, to strongly consider the right picks if he wants to see his team win. And many feel Brian Campbell is not one of them.

Post his win, Campbell did highlight that he loves the Ryder Cup, but hasn’t had any thoughts of playing in it — “Well, I’ve had no thought about that whatsoever. I just know how much I love the Ryder Cup, and to let alone be in the same conversation as the Ryder Cup is wild. So the best thing I can do is just keep working on what I’m doing and keep moving forward. I think we’ll see what happens when that comes around.” While Campbell’s performance earned him praise, many believe that he is a poor fit for playing in the Ryder Cup, as his game is not suited for Bethpage.

Golf Analyst for CBS Sports, Jason Sobel, took to X and wrote, “Brian Campbell a fascinating litmus test for Keegan Bradley and what he wants for RC team. With two wins — two more than Xander, Cantlay and Morikawa combined — he might “deserve” a spot considering how much value the captain places on winning, but a poor course fit for Bethpage.”

Campbell is currently one of the shortest hitters on tour, as his average driving distance is 275 yards and he ranks 174th among the PGA Tour players. He also has one of the slowest swing speeds on tour at 108 mph, when the tour average is well above 113 mph. He could be a steep disadvantage to the team as the Ryder Cup is being played on a course designed to favour power hitters. And with rough-lined fairways, deep bunkers, and brutally long par-4s, Bethpage is far from forgiving for players lacking length off the tee.

To be fair, Campbell’s game brings value. His iron play is sharp, and his mental fortitude under pressure has been elite. “I knew my game was in a good place. I was just focused on the right things and controlling what I can control, and focusing on myself,” Campbell admitted post his victory in Illinois. He’s also showcased the kind of clutch putting that can thrive in match-play formats, as both his wins, in Illinois and at the Mexico Open in February, came by winning in playoffs.

But Ryder Cups, especially on home soil, have become increasingly tailored to course-specific strategy, and Campbell’s profile is less appealing despite his recent success. But Campbell is still doing a lot better than most big names.

Brian Campbell has better form than most big names

While Campbell may not have the length for a course like Bethpage, he is among the six players on the PGA Tour to have two wins this season, carving himself a space among the elite. His victories in both the Mexico Open and the John Deere Classic were earned under playoff pressure, showcasing poise, control, and a clutch mentality under pressure. He’s doing better than most high-profile names like Collin Morikawa, who has been struggling for form and hasn’t had a win since the 2023 ZOZO Championship. While Morikawa had two runner-up finishes, he’s finished out of the top-5 in the last ten events, including a tied 50th finish at the PGA Championship.

While Morikawa is ranked 7th on the Ryder Cup points standings, Campbell moved up 18 ranks and is placed at 28th with 1,104 points. The top six in points standings earn automatic qualification for the team, but the rest of the players will have to rely on the captain’s pick. Several times in the past, captains have been criticised for choosing veterans out of loyalty, and have overlooked strong players despite their form.

This contrast puts Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley in a difficult position — should he favor players who have shown recent winning form, or stick with proven team veterans whose Ryder Cup records and games better suit Bethpage Black?