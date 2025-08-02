Keegan Bradley Warned Against Ryder Cup Move That No One Dared to Make in the Last 62 Years

Now, why does Keegan Bradley want to become a playing captain for the U.S. Team? There are many answers to that, including that it’d be amazing to become the first golfer to do so since Arnold Palmer in 1963, and that he is playing some of the best golf of his career. When asked about the same following his 2025 Travelers Championship win, Bradley said, “I never would have thought about playing if I hadn’t won. This opens the door to play.” So, that’s one argument.

Another argument is that you’ve got to imagine yourself in Bradley’s shoes to understand his desire to play. Recently, during an interview on The Golfer’s Journal, golf veteran Buddy Marucci tried to do that and showed his stance against the opportunity, saying, “Yeah. Well, if I were he, and I’m not because I’ve never been in that position, I would make the call now. I would say, if I make it, I’m going to play. And if I don’t, and if I make it, I’m not gonna play.”

That, Marucci believes, will help take out the “ambiguity out of it right now.” However, despite his reservations, Marucci believes considering the kind of “great honor” it would be, Bradley is likely to take his chance with it. Yet, he says, “We’ll see what happens at the BMW Championship. I have a feeling that if he makes it, he’ll play.”

And Buddy Marucci’s assumptions aren’t wrong, and even Keegan Bradley could back him on that. Ahead of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, the American stated his condition of becoming a playing captain: “I want to play on the team, but we will see. I am just another player who has a chance to make the team. If I’m not in the top six, you should not expect to be on the team.” As of now, Bradley ranks 10th in the American Ryder Cup standings, behind strong players like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and others.

On the other hand, as important as Marucci’s statement is, the golf world is keen to see Bradley play. Even his rivals want him to play. Rory McIlroy, for instance, said at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, “I think the US team is better with Keegan playing than not playing. He’s one of the best 12 American players right now. It’s going to be an interesting couple of months to see how that all shakes out.”

Bradley, on the other hand, is not only dealing with the Ryder Cup questions, but he is also looking forward to the Comcast Business Tour top 10. Ahead of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, the pro said, “I want to finish in the top 10. Comcast is a season-long achievement, and I have to play in it to make sure I do that. So, it’s another chance to get some points as well and be a little sharper going into Memphis.” So, a strong showing in the following days will only help Bradley, just as a recent rule change is promising to do.

A recent rule change is working in favor of Keegan Bradley for the Ryder Cup.

A recent rule change has given Keegan Bradley a significant advantage in his bid to be a playing captain for the U.S. squad in the 2025 Ryder Cup. According to Telegraph Sport, Team Europe and captain Luke Donald have agreed to a rule change allowing one of Bradley’s assistants to act as a de facto captain if Bradley is playing during a session. “Keegan can only change the overarching contract with Luke and Ryder Cup Europe’s approval,” a source revealed.

The rule change allows Bradley’s assistants, potentially Jim Furyk, to step in and provide guidance to players when Bradley is on the course. “The contract between the teams includes things like how many vice-captains a team can have, etc. That is used year on year, and captains rarely change that. But Keegan went to Luke with this clause, and Luke generously agreed. We don’t want any bad blood between the camps,” the source added.

With two weeks to go until the top six earn automatic selections on the team, Bradley sits 10th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings. While rising to the top six might be a stretch, his recent form suggests he’s one of the 12 best Americans for the Ryder Cup. Still and essentially, the rule change has effectively cleared the way for Bradley to take on the playing captain role, and it seems increasingly likely he’ll be a key part of the U.S. squad. So, the chances of Bradley making history lie with Bradley himself.