‘Keep My Spine Still’: Charley Hull Shares Her Unconventional Putting Advice That Support Her on Greens

Charley Hull does not putt the way most golfers are taught, and that may be what makes her approach so interesting. In a video shared by the “Sweet Spot Golf” Instagram account, Hull revealed the unusual putting tip she has been using this season. Instead of focusing on keeping her head still, she focuses on keeping her spine steady.

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“So guys, when I practise my putting lately, I’ve got such a good feel of like really keeping my spine still,” Hull said in the clip. “Like everyone says, keep your head still with putting, but mine’s like really keeping my spine still as I go through the ball, keeping my head down until I basically hear the putt drop, and it just makes you commit to your stroke a lot better.”

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This tip is quite different from the usual putting advice golfers hear. Most coaches tell players to keep their head and eyes still. Hull takes a different approach. She focuses on keeping her spine steady and avoiding any rotation until the ball has left the putter. It may sound simple, but it gives her putting stroke a clear and unusual feel.

Hull’s putting has quietly been one of the strongest parts of her game in 2026. She started the year by winning the PIF Saudi Ladies International, which helped her reach a career-high World No. 3. Her putting average has also stayed inside the tour’s top 10 for parts of the season. That makes her putting even more impressive given the injuries that have made training harder.

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Charley Hull has also been open about the physical problems affecting her game. She suffered ankle ligament damage after a fall in a parking lot and has cysts on her spine that limit her rotation. She has said the back problem can become worse in cold weather, making it harder to turn through the ball. As a result, she has had to use a shorter and stiffer swing instead of the smooth motion usually taught to young golfers. Considering what she has been dealing with physically, the way she has kept her game together this season is pretty impressive.

That focus on limiting back movement seems to carry into Hull’s putting too. Keeping her spine still during the stroke means there are fewer things that can go wrong with the putter face or path. Hull also said the technique helps her “commit to your stroke a lot better.” That could be a big mental advantage. With less movement to worry about, she has less reason to overthink a short putt. It is a simple idea, but it seems to give Charley Hull more confidence over the ball.

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Hull is not the only golfer using this idea. Putting coach James Jankowski, who has worked with more than 100 tour pros, also believes the spine can act as the main pivot during the putting stroke. His idea is to limit rotation to one stable point instead of letting different parts of the body move on their own. This can help golfers control the putter face and path better. It matches what Hull says she feels during her own stroke, even though she explains it in a much simpler way.

Also, the advice arrived through Hull’s growing media presence away from tournament weeks. The video was posted to the “Sweet Spot Golf” account, the YouTube and Instagram channel she launched this year with childhood friend and former DP World Tour pro Ryan Evans, who was tagged alongside her in the post. The pair, who have played golf together since Charley Hull was 10 or 11 years old, started the channel after a casual round together turned into what Hull called a great deal of “banter” worth capturing on camera.

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Charley Hull has said the channel isn’t a money-making venture but a way to document rounds with Evans, who has also caddied for her at tournaments, including a front-nine practice session at Royal Lytham & St Annes ahead of the AIG Women’s British Open. The Instagram clip promotes a separate YouTube episode of the two playing a course the channel describes as the hardest Par 3 layout in the UK, continuing the mix of instruction and friendly competition that’s become the channel’s format.

For a player who has spent much of the season working around physical limitations, the putting green has remained a place where Hull’s game has held up.

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Hull’s tip gives golfers a simple way to improve their putting. Instead of only thinking about keeping the head still, golfers can focus on keeping the spine steady and staying down until the ball drops. It is an easy tip to remember and repeat. Fans who want to see more of Hull’s putting routine can watch her full round with Evans on the Sweet Spot Golf YouTube channel, which is linked in the account’s Instagram bio.