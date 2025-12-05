Kevin Kisner Alleges LIV Golf Has Reduced Jon Rahm to a Shadow of His Former Self

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Is joining LIV Golf declining the performance of golfers? While different people will have different answers to that, this has been a hot topic of debate for a couple of years now. Kevin Kisner’s recent appearance on Trey Wingo’s show has reignited the debate, as the two discussed Jon Rahm’s decline in performance after joining LIV.

When talking about LIV Golf, Trey Wingo said that Bryson DeChambeau is the only golfer, in his opinion, who has managed to play well even after joining the Saudi-backed league. And then he hinted at Rahm’s decline to give an example of how almost every LIV golfer has fared after joining the league.

“Well when you’re playing against 54 guys instead of 150 and you’re playing on golf courses that are not nearly the quality that we play week in and week out on the PGA Tour and then you show up to a Bethpage Black, it’s probably pretty eye opening like, ‘Oh, my game’s not where I thought it was when I hit wedges on every hole last week and now I got to hit in this really tight fairway or I have 6 in rough and the greens are hard and fast,'” Kevin Kisner told Trey Wingo.

“Excuse me. I don’t think they’re doing themselves any justice by helping their games where they’re playing now.”

Jon Rahm was ranked 3rd in the World rankings when he joined LIV, and he even reportedly got a $500 million contract for that. Although his performance on LIV is consistent, it has declined when considering his performances at the majors. His best finish came as a tie for fifth at the 2025 PGA Championship. The 2023 Masters champion himself admitted that the flaws in his swing were exposed at majors. However, he also said that he feels like he is getting closer to another major win.

There’s no denying that LIV Golf features some of the most popular names in the golf world. Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, and others are part of the LIV roster. However, the league lacks competitiveness.

Kevin Kisner highlighted the same. “I’m only playing 14 times a year, and I’m playing 54 holes against 54 guys without a cut, so I’m not practicing as much. It wouldn’t motivate me to get out there and really grind. I know that,” Kisner said.

He said that these golfers have the potential to play anywhere worldwide when they are in good shape. However, they play only 14 events in a year, and that too without a cut. The only thing that makes LIV a little competitive is relegation. And even that puts the position of about six golfers on the line. This ease can significantly affect an athlete’s performance.

It’s not just Kevin Kisner who feels this way. Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee also hinted at the same thing. After the 2025 PGA Championship, Chamblee said that where Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are playing golf is costing them their form at majors.

A tweet shared by Ron Klos just before the 2025 PGA Championship clearly highlights the big difference. Data shared in the tweet shows that out of the 18 players who moved to LIV and have appeared in at least three majors since the switch, 14 have posted major results that fall below their previous three-year strokes-gained average in those championships.

Jon Rahm’s SG per round declined from 2.58 to just 1.5. The only two golfers with slight improvements were Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton. On the other hand, Rahm was joined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, and others.

While many professional golfers, analysts, and fans are criticizing his LIV move for a decline in his form, Jon Rahm denies it.

Jon Rahm denies LIV move being the reason for a decline in majors

Jon Rahm has not won any major event since he joined LIV Golf. Many golf enthusiasts think that his performances at major events have declined because of his switch to LIV. But the Spaniard has clearly denied LIV being the cause.

“Me going to LIV and playing worse in Majors had nothing to do with where I was playing golf,” Rahm said after the 2025 PGA Championship.

He pointed out that there had been weeks when he played well and times when he didn’t. The 2x major champion even spoke about The Open 2024. Rahm finished T7 at the event, finishing one under par alongside Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. He has had some other good finishes, too. For instance, he finished T7 at the 2025 US Open and T8 at the 2025 PGA Championship.

To back his point, Jon Rahm referred to his form back in 2023. He had won the Masters 2023, but didn’t play well at all until the 2023 Ryder Cup. Therefore, the Spaniard claims that the issues began before he joined LIV Golf.

With Jon Rahm’s results continuing to spark debate on the matter, opinions remain split on whether LIV’s structure plays a part in his struggles at majors.