Kevin Kisner Comes Clean on Big Misunderstanding During J.J. Spaun’s U.S. Open Win That Has Now Gone Viral

You know that goosebump-inducing moment when Kevin Kisner flashed his thumbs-up in the NBC booth during J.J. Spaun’s championship-clinching putt? Yeah, the one that made every golf fan think he was some kind of putt-reading wizard. Well, turns out there’s a hilarious backstory that makes the whole thing even better.

The moment looked perfectly orchestrated on television. Dan Hicks delivered his now-famous “HOW ABOUT ONE!” call. Meanwhile, Kisner gave his iconic thumbs-up with perfect timing. However, the former PGA Tour star recently revealed the truth behind that electric broadcast moment.

“I was trying to give my boy @DanHicksNBC a heads up, but didn’t get it over in front of him enough. He crushed it anyway!” Kisner posted on X, finally explaining the confusion that led to one of golf’s most memorable moments in broadcasting.

What actually happened tells a completely different story. Speaking on The Smylie Show podcast, Kisner later expanded on his revelation during an interview. He explained that he had watched similar putts throughout the day at Oakmont. Consequently, he recognized the perfect pace on Spaun’s putt early. “I’d seen that putt probably 10 times throughout the day,” Kisner said. “As it crested the hill I’m like, ‘oh, man, this is perfect speed.'”

The thumbs-up wasn’t actually a prediction that the putt would drop. Instead, with Hicks calling the action live on NBC, Kisner was signaling to his broadcast partner about the putt’s excellent pace. “I just stick my thumb up right in front of Dan’s face, [as if to say] it’s good, because I know he’s got to make some crazy, big moment right there if the putt does something good,” he explained.

Ironically, nobody in the booth expected the putt to fall. “None of us, nobody in that booth, was thinking [it would fall], right? You’re not thinking it. No one in America is thinking it,” Kisner admitted. “So I’m like, What is Dan gonna say if it goes in?”

Despite the miscommunication, everything fell into place beautifully. Hicks delivered his legendary call while Kisner’s gesture became an instant classic. Furthermore, the moment perfectly captured the authentic excitement of witnessing history unfold. Spaun finished at 1-under par, defeating Robert MacIntyre by two shots with the longest putt made all week.

Kevin Kisner’s transition from player to broadcaster

This broadcasting moment perfectly showcased Kisner’s natural transition from competitor to commentator. NBC Sports named him lead golf analyst for the 2025 season in December 2024. Previously, he had worked at part-time events throughout 2024, including the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship.

The decision proved wise for NBC. Having played over 300 events professionally, Kisner brings invaluable experience that helps fans understand each player’s thought process during crucial moments. Additionally, his playing background allows him to provide authentic analysis that resonates with viewers.

Kisner maintains limited playing privileges for 2025. However, his broadcasting career continues to flourish. The four-time PGA Tour winner replaced Paul Azinger, who departed NBC at the end of 2023.

The U.S. Open moment showcased Kisner’s natural broadcasting instincts. Even his miscommunication resulted in television gold. Ultimately, authentic reactions like these remind viewers why former players make compelling analysts. They understand the game’s intricacies while sharing genuine enthusiasm for historic moments.