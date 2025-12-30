Kevin Kisner Issues Statement on Tiger Woods’ $500M League’s Future Amid Season 2

Essentials Inside The Story Kisner's Views on the TGL

TGL has been creating a a lot of buzz in recent times. With an aim to revolutionize the entire realm of golf, Tiger Woods introduced the tech-based league this year. And things instantly seemed to have clicked. But following the conclusion of TGL’s first season, the excitement seemed to have toned down significantly. However, while discussing the same with Josh Baylin, Kevin Kisner recently sounded quite upbeat about the future of the league.

In an episode of the ‘Market Swings Official,’ Kisner sat down with Josh Baylin to discuss TGL. Kisner opined that the league is working out really well at the moment. “Yeah, I think it was a success in year one and you know, a lot of people talk about it and to your point off the first hole about YouTube, you know, it’s a quick show and it’s more uh entertaining and probably actual golf,” said Kisner. This is really a great indicator that people are loving the tech extravaganza.

And that was not all. Delving deep into the analysis of whether the TGL has been a hit or a miss, the golfer came up with a surprising example. “I know way more kids talk to me about TGL than they do my Sony Open round. I don’t know the staying power. We’ll see how that goes,” Kisner further added.

Initially, with the crowds coming in large numbers, things were looking extremely rosy. But that was not all.

The league also had some significant star power as Woods roped in some of the best golfers. However, as the league is currently in its second year, things have slowly started to change. Notably, people have started complaining that the $500 million league lacks thrilling competition. And all of these make the situation a bit tricky. But as per Kisner, one cannot come to a conclusion yet. That’s because it is too early to predict where the tournament will stand 10 years from now. “You know, what does that look like in 10 years? Does it continue? And do you keep adding teams or do you add new venues or how? You know, I think it’s a big question,” concluded Kisner.

As such, with the league going through such a tricky phase, it is inevitable that Woods will resort to some significant changes.

Tiger Woods’ TGL season two begins with notable updates and refinements

The second season of Tiger Woods’ TGL kicked off on December 28. It would run through March 2026, and all the events would unfold at the SoFi Center of Florida.

While the league garnered a lot of attention from fans, it also gave fans some grounds to criticize the tech league. While planning for the second season, Woods and McIlroy were looking forward to finding solutions to a few problems that the golf community had noticed.

This time around, TGL is trying to push the boundaries further as it has arrived with quite a few changes in its bag. This year, the putting surface has expanded by 38%. Previously, it used to be 3,800 square feet, but this year it has been stretched to 5,270 square feet. Instead of 7 pins, golfers would have to play with 12 pins. Thus, the GreenZone this year is bigger.

This season is also looking to promote team spirit more. Each of the six teams has been assigned a custom “Team Hole”. Alongside bringing in changes in the game-play structure, the one-of-a-kind stadium, too, has seen a major change. The SoFi Center, alongside being the ground for hosting TGL, is also one of the country’s biggest expandable theatres.