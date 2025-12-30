brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Kevin Kisner Issues Statement on Tiger Woods’ $500M League’s Future Amid Season 2

ByDisita Sikdar

Dec 29, 2025 | 9:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Kevin Kisner Issues Statement on Tiger Woods’ $500M League’s Future Amid Season 2

ByDisita Sikdar

Dec 29, 2025 | 9:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Kisner's Views on the TGL
  • Kisner opens up on TGL's Future
  • Changes made ahead of Season 2

TGL has been creating a a lot of buzz in recent times. With an aim to revolutionize the entire realm of golf, Tiger Woods introduced the tech-based league this year. And things instantly seemed to have clicked. But following the conclusion of TGL’s first season, the excitement seemed to have toned down significantly. However, while discussing the same with Josh Baylin, Kevin Kisner recently sounded quite upbeat about the future of the league. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an episode of the ‘Market Swings Official,’ Kisner sat down with Josh Baylin to discuss TGL. Kisner opined that the league is working out really well at the moment. “Yeah, I think it was a success in year one and you know, a lot of people talk about it and to your point off the first hole about YouTube, you know, it’s a quick show and it’s more uh entertaining and probably actual golf,” said Kisner. This is really a great indicator that people are loving the tech extravaganza. 

And that was not all. Delving deep into the analysis of whether the TGL has been a hit or a miss, the golfer came up with a surprising example. “I know way more kids talk to me about TGL than they do my Sony Open round. I don’t know the staying power. We’ll see how that goes,” Kisner further added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, with the crowds coming in large numbers, things were looking extremely rosy. But that was not all. 

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

The league also had some significant star power as Woods roped in some of the best golfers. However, as the league is currently in its second year, things have slowly started to change. Notably, people have started complaining that the $500 million league lacks thrilling competition. And all of these make the situation a bit tricky. But as per Kisner, one cannot come to a conclusion yet. That’s because it is too early to predict where the tournament will stand 10 years from now. “You know, what does that look like in 10 years? Does it continue? And do you keep adding teams or do you add new venues or how? You know, I think it’s a big question,” concluded Kisner.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, with the league going through such a tricky phase, it is inevitable that Woods will resort to some significant changes. 

Top Stories

Golf World Mourns as European Legend Paul McGinley’s Father Dies After Long Health Battle

Patrick Cantlay Issues Emotional Statement After Late Withdrawal From TGL Season 2 Opener

Justin Thomas Recalls When He Told Jordan Spieth ‘F**k No’ in a Heated Moment

Brandel Chamblee Calls for Punishment Over Brooks Koepka’s Potential PGA Tour Return

Why Charlie Woods’s Coach Refuses to Give Tiger Woods Any ‘Special Treatment’

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods’ TGL season two begins with notable updates and refinements

The second season of Tiger Woods’ TGL kicked off on December 28. It would run through March 2026, and all the events would unfold at the SoFi Center of Florida.

While the league garnered a lot of attention from fans, it also gave fans some grounds to criticize the tech league. While planning for the second season, Woods and McIlroy were looking forward to finding solutions to a few problems that the golf community had noticed.

article-image

Imago

This time around, TGL is trying to push the boundaries further as it has arrived with quite a few changes in its bag. This year, the putting surface has expanded by 38%. Previously, it used to be 3,800 square feet, but this year it has been stretched to 5,270 square feet. Instead of 7 pins, golfers would have to play with 12 pins. Thus, the GreenZone this year is bigger.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season is also looking to promote team spirit more. Each of the six teams has been assigned a custom “Team Hole”. Alongside bringing in changes in the game-play structure, the one-of-a-kind stadium, too, has seen a major change. The SoFi Center, alongside being the ground for hosting TGL, is also one of the country’s biggest expandable theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved