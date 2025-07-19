Kevin Kisner Opens Up About ‘Panic’ Moment While Dodging ‘Rabies’ Scare at The Open Booth

Royal Portrush, the host of The Open Championship, is an eventful course, and nothing proves it more than a flying invasion at NBC’s broadcast booth. In a now-viral video, PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner dealt with the sudden presence of a bat during the Friday round by… hiding under the table and whipping his jacket over his head. Meanwhile, his broadcast partner, Dan Hicks, frantically flailed his hands around to shoo the bat away. It didn’t work, but Kisner’s only regret is that the cameras didn’t catch the bat in motion, especially given their hilarious reactions.

Once the situation in the tower calmed down, Hicks said, “This bat did 20 laps around this tower. Maybe it just wanted to get out of the rain,” while Kisner admitted, “I saw the feet up looking to land, I was ducking out.” Now, Kisner has better reasons. Currently on the call this week as part of his role as NBC’s lead golf analyst, Kevin Kisner sat down for an exclusive interview with Golf Digest and said, “I have no idea [where the bat came from]. We were all just in our positions as usual, and suddenly I saw a bird flapping around our heads.” If we are going by Hicks’ explanation, then it might be the weather. The Friday round at The Open saw “outbreaks of rain” with several “heavy bursts.”

Still, because of the sudden presence of the bat, “a little bit of panic happened,” Kisner admitted on Saturday morning following the interviewer’s statement, “I thought maybe you came off a little better [reaction],” “I did too. But I thought I was getting the most flak. Everybody calls me this avid outdoorsman that’s hiding from a bat, and I’m like, “Well, do you know what a bat does to you? A bat gives you rabies, and you die.” So, I’m out.”

Indeed, Kevin Kisner’s fear of the bats is very valid. The main concern with bat bites is the risk of rabies transmission, as bats serve as a natural “reservoir” for the rabies virus, carrying it without harm to themselves. Their saliva can transfer the virus to humans through bites. Additionally, bat bites can lead to bacterial infections, which can escalate into serious complications like sepsis if people do not properly clean and care for them. So, the Kevin Kisner move was smart, if a little hilarious. And even he admits, “I feel like it was showing how much more I knew about the situation than everyone else. But I guess some people didn’t see it that way.”

Other sports have seen a similar presence of animals, even if they were a tad bit cuter. At the 2023 US Open, a squirrel suddenly darted across the court during a doubles match, interrupting the German-Russian team of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva as they were on the verge of defeating the Belgian duo of Greet Minnen and Yanina Wickmayer – though Siegemund and Zvonareva ultimately secured the win. On another note, the news is that Kevin Kisner isn’t the only professional to deal with an animal during golf duties.

The PGA Tour pros have dealt with deer and… alligators.

In 2022, the RBC Heritage golf tournament held at Harbor Town Golf Links in South Carolina was interrupted by unexpected wildlife visitors. During the second round, a deer suddenly appeared on the course, having come from the trees, prancing down the fairway before ending up in a bunker near Jordan Spieth‘s playing area. One of the broadcasters pointed out, “Looking for somewhere to go.” Indeed, but then the caddies had to rake the bunker to smooth out the hoofprints left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The same year, alligators became unwelcome guests at the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The former PGA Tour pro, Callum Tarren, had a particularly hair-raising encounter, jumping in fright like a moviegoer watching the trailer for Paranormal Activity when he spotted a gator just five feet away near a hazard. In contrast, a similar incident the previous year involving Patrick Rada, Adam Long, and Cameron Tringale was met with smiles when a baby alligator crossed the course mid-hole – its youthful charm diffusing the tension.

So, the point remains: plenty of PGA Tour pros have dealt with animals in and out of the course. And they are likely to in the coming times as well, for one major reason: golf is an outdoor sport.