Kevin Kisner Refutes Tiger Woods’ Addiction Rumors After DUI Arrest: ‘Never Seen Him Take a Pill”

Speculation spreads quickly, especially when it involves someone as prominent as Tiger Woods. Following his recent car crash and the subsequent reports regarding DUI, the conversation has shifted from concern to assumptions. However, not everyone is rushing to make a case.

NBC analyst and Jupiter Links teammate, Kevin Kisner, addressed the situation during an appearance on the Fore Play Podcast, a golf podcast hosted by Barstool Sports.

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“I’ve spent hundreds of hours with Tiger Woods, and I’ve never seen him take a pill in my life—not once,” Kisner stated. “I can’t speak to any of that. I don’t know what he does, what he takes, what his life is like in terms of pain management, or if he’s struggling with addiction.”

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“Everybody is just assuming he is a drug addict and was on painkillers,” Kisner added. He previously described the incident as very disturbing during NBC’s Saturday broadcast of the Houston Open, noting that Woods had signed up for the U.S. Senior Open and was ramping up preparations to potentially play in the Masters.

However, Kisner has made it clear that he does not excuse Woods’ decision to drive.

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He emphasized, “He made a terrible decision and should not have been driving. If an officer believes you are impaired, you are likely impaired.” He drew a clear distinction between defending someone against assumptions and endorsing their actions.

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During the conversation, Kisner also shared a personal dimension to the situation, saying, “I had a brother who was an addict. It’s a terrible, terrible thing. That experience is likely why I avoid labeling someone without certainty. If he is an addict, he needs to get help, and I’ll do anything I can to support him.”

This comes after several famous personalities and media outlets questioned Woods’ addictive behaviour. Former NFL star Emmanuel Acho said, “How many times are we going to see this happen? And I’m tired of making exceptions for famous celebrities.” While Stephen A. Smith said that Woods has “gotten away with a lot”.

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Whether the current charges hold will probably take months to resolve in court. These comments, however, were made before the full picture came into view.

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Tiger Woods Affidavit Arrest Adds a New Context

The arrest affidavit confirmed that deputies found two white hydrocodone pills in Wood’s left pants pocket. Woods told the deputies he takes “a few” prescription medications and had taken them earlier that morning.

Deputies further noted that Woods was sweating profusely. His movement was described as “lethargic and slow,” and his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” with extremely dilated pupils when he removed his sunglasses.

A deputy who took a series of field sobriety tests of Woods said, “I believed that Woods normal faculties were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle,” according to the document.

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Whether that changes as more details emerge remains to be seen. For now, Kisner is reserving judgment and thinks everyone else should, too.