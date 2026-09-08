Kevin Kisner Reveals 8x PGA Tour Champ Blaming His Caddie for Not Giving ‘Gum’ Reminder at U.S. Open

At a particular U.S. Open, an incident involving 8-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and his caddie surprised Kevin Kisner so much that he had to question what he had just heard. And according to Kisner, the moment didn’t involve a swing flaw or course condition—it was chewing gum.

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The 42-year-old shared the story with the remaining members of the Fore Play Podcast on Tuesday, September 8. The anecdote offers a funny glimpse into Horschel’s preparation, but it also shows how small routines can become part of a golfer’s mental setup.

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“I was paired with Billy Horchel, and he got up there first at the U.S. Open and just hit a dead pull right into the [ __ ] right there. And he told his caddie it was because he wasn’t prepared. He didn’t have his gum in. And I was like, ‘What did he just say?’ And he blamed his caddie that he didn’t remind him to chew gum or something before he hit his tee ball,” Kisner recalled.

While Kisner didn’t mention the year or the round and hole at which the incident occurred, it appears he’s referring to the 2021 event, as he and Horschel were paired for the first two rounds there. Horschel missed the cut at the event (4-over-par), while the four-time PGA Tour winner finished tied for 55th alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

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Horschel had carded rounds of 74 and 75 for seven-over after 36 holes. The first round included two birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey. The second round featured two bogeys and a double bogey.

After the incident, Kisner was very curious and even asked Horschel about it. He initially thought it might be Nicorette gum. Those who smoke a lot may get amped up if they don’t get nicotine. So Kisner thought that could be a reason he blamed his caddie for not reminding him. But he ultimately found out that Horschel was talking about chewing gum, not Nicorette gum.

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Horschel has described this habit of his as a superstition of sorts. At the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Horschel explained his habit.

“I could chew on it harder when I needed to work out some frustrations.”

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During that time, Horschel’s caddie was Brian Dilley, not Micah Fugitt. Fugitt and Horschel started working together in 2012 but split five and a half years later after the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open because Horschel told Fugitt he “needed to change things up.” Six years later, the two reunited before the 2023 PGA Championship, only to split three years later. Horschel confirmed the split via an announcement ahead of the Memorial Tournament.

Horschel had a similar meltdown incident at the 2026 U.S. Open, too. He briefly shared the early lead at 2-under at Shinnecock Hills. However, a triple-bogey eight on the par-five fifth hole derailed his week.

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Kisner finds chewing gum while playing golf, especially during professional events, bizarre. He asked what golfers do with their gum when they are done. If they just throw it on the ground, it can get stuck to another player in the following groups.

Although Kisner didn’t approve of the habit, many, like Billy Horschel, like to chew gum while playing golf.

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Golfers who chew gum when playing golf

Tiger Woods grabbed everyone’s attention at the 2019 Masters at Augusta National by chewing gum all four rounds, including the final round when he recovered from a two-stroke deficit to win his fifth green jacket. Fans and broadcasters alike were curious to know the reason behind that. Woods divulged the reason during the post-round conference.

“I’m chomping on this gum because I usually get hungry, I keep eating so much. And it curbs my appetite a little bit, which is nice.”

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In a later interview, Woods said he got it from caddie Joey LaCava. He said that he liked the sugar in it and the flavor of the gum.

Phil Mickelson also used to chew gum while playing in professional events. He began chewing gum in 2019 around the Desert Classic and kept it up through that spring. This included his win at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Lefty said he chewed two pieces of gum per round to stimulate the frontal cortex. His coach and others have said that chewing prevents jaw-clenching under pressure, lowering tension and helping players stay calmer. Several reports even claimed that he was using CBD gum to focus more and relieve stress.

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Jordan Spieth also used it at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. His swing coach, Cameron McCormick, handed him a piece before he teed off. Spieth took it absentmindedly but chewed it aggressively during the first round. McCormick explained that the gum worked as a stress reliever.

The stories of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jordan Spieth show that Horschel’s gum habit is hardly unique among professional golfers. While Kisner found it amusing that a missing piece of gum could become part of a U.S. Open explanation, these players show how small routines can help golfers feel comfortable and focused under pressure.