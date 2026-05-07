Kevin Kisner Reveals How Bryson DeChambeau’s Blunder Invited a Stranger to Team USA’s Group Chat

Kevin Kisner has shared plenty of Ryder Cup stories over the years, like making fun of his exclusion from the 2021 team. However, the one involving Bryson DeChambeau may top the list for pure chaos. It was a simple Team USA chat for the Ryder Cup 2025 until a bizarre mix-up left captain Keegan Bradley hunting for IT professionals.

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“Yeah, I thought Bryson was the ultimate teammate the whole week,” Kisner said on the Fore Play Podcast. “Keegan basically told him he had to go get an iPhone to be able to get on the team. Like, ‘Dude, I’ve got so much stuff to share with you over the course of the next 6 weeks. You have to have an iPhone number, even if it’s a second phone. So, he goes and gets a new phone number and shares it with Keegan.”

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“Keegan doesn’t tell any of us. He’s just like, ‘Hey, I’m about to start the group message.’ Starts the group message. Everyone starts commenting. Suddenly, Bryson’s not commenting. Nobody hears from Bryson. He had told Keegan the wrong number by one digit. So, some random person in America is getting all these comments from the US Ryder Cup team for 30 minutes, and suddenly Keegan stops the thread. Hold up. Holy sh*t, guys, I think I messed this up.”

Kevin Kisner was one of the vice captains, while Bryson DeChambeau was making his 3rd start at the biennial event. Their relationship has improved over the years. When the 2x major winner defected from the PGA Tour, they had some tensions.

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In 2022, when speaking to the media at the Palmetto Championship, Kisner said that Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau should “quit all the bulls**t social media stuff.” However, their current relationship is more positive and respectful. This also shows in Kisner saying that the LIV golfer was the ultimate teammate at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

While this incident was funny in itself, what made it more hilarious was the stranger’s response. The 4x PGA Tour winner revealed that he commented in the chat, saying, “Hey, I don’t know what any of this is, but good luck to y’all.” One of the team members even thought that it was Bryson DeChambeau trying to pull out a joke. This is only fair, given how many hysterical moments he has had over the years.

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Imago 2026 Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Bryson DeChambeau of the US tees off at the sixth hole during the Par 3 Contest during the 2026 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 08 April 2026. The Masters golf tournament begins on 09 April 2026. AUGUSTA GEORGIA United States PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

During LIV Golf Chicago, he tried to walk under a gallery rope separating fans from the course. However, he misjudged the height, as the rope caught him in the face. Then, a few days later, he worked with the comedy group Country Club Adjacent to recreate the moment at the Professional Long Drive World Championships. This time, he successfully ducked under a gallery rope and celebrated exuberantly. He smashed his cap on the ground. Spectators joined the humor, too, by applauding him sarcastically.

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Then, on the par-4 13th hole in the 3rd round of the 124th U.S. Open, he created another hilarious moment. Fans were calling the LIV golfer to “whip” out his driver. However, he pulled out an iron and played it safe. When fans started booing him, he went, “Don’t boo me, I’m sorry!” Even the spectators who were upset with him enjoyed the interaction.

The Ryder Cup helped the LIV golfer build a good relationship with his PGA Tour mates after the switch to the breakaway league. Now, with all the financial troubles indicating the demise of LIV Golf, he can return to the PGA Tour and further improve those relationships.

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Bryson DeChambeau lays out demands for PGA Tour return

Almost anyone who would be even thinking about getting back on the PGA Tour would be concerned about penalties. But Bryson DeChambeau obviously thinks way differently than others. Instead of thinking about penalties, he is, in fact, making demands.

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“I don’t even think it’s Brian Rolapp or anybody like one of the top executives; it’s really if the players want me back, and if not, then I understand that,” the American golfer said in an interview with Skratch Golf.

So, his first thought is that the PGA Tour pros should want him back. He knows that the PGA Tour is a players’ organization, and secondly, he would need freedom for his YouTube content. When playing for LIV Golf, he has complete autonomy to create YouTube content. This has helped him grow his channel immensely over the past few years. However, on the PGA Tour, the organization controls what he can upload. He said that this was one of the biggest pain points stopping him from returning to the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau’s possible PGA Tour return may still depend on major conversations behind the scenes. However, stories like the Ryder Cup group-chat mix-up show that his relationship with Team USA players has already come a long way.