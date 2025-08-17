brand-logo
Kevin Kisner’s Slip of Tongue Reveals Xander Schauffele’s Family News at BMW Championship – Report

ByTanmay Sharma

Aug 17, 2025 | 4:22 PM EDT

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The former World No. 2, Xander Schauffele, has had a stressful 2025 due to his professional struggles, but away from that, he is expecting way more happiness in his personal life. Although the golfer has kept his personal life secretive, his fellow Ryder Cup teammate recently leaked a secret of his family at the BMW Championship.

Recently, the senior writer at Golfweek, Adam Schupak, posted a cryptic message on X. He wrote, “Did Kevin Kisner just tell the world that Xander and wife Maya are expecting?🫢”

As of now, there has not been any official update from the couple, but the post by Schupak remains a mystery until then. However, the news would not come as a surprise to many, as before the American professional, Jordan Spieth, and his wife, Annie, welcomed their third child, Sully, in July. Additionally, Max Homa and his wife, Lacey, welcomed their second child, Austin, at the start of August. So, is this a coincidence? Well, maybe PGA Tour golfers have secretly accepted a pact within themselves to bore their children during the same season.

Whatever the case may be, it would also be a conscious choice by Xander as well, since he and his wife go way back.

Xander Schauffele and Maya Lowe, the secretive couple

He has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Maya Lowe. They are also pet parents of a French bulldog, Chewie, and a doodle, Momo.

Back in 2014, the duo met for the first time. Both of them were pursuing their graduation from San Diego State University. Initially, the bond grew as friends, which eventually turned into a love for a lifetime. In July 2021, the duo tied the knot and turned the bond into a lifetime vow. But despite the great celebratory moment, the golfer kept his wedding small, intimate, with limited photos shared publicly.

While similar to how the golfer has helped keep a low-key personal life, Maya also follows the same thing. She also does not post anything on social media about her family. In fact, the duo has a very rare media presence. However, there are some significant occasions, like birthdays or anniversaries, when the duo posts on social media.

Well, though the display of their bond is limited, it is rare not to see Maya supporting her love of life. She was cheering the loudest during the 2024 PGA Championship. The golfer had achieved his second major victory in a single season.

Following a secretive lifestyle, the golfer has also kept his interviews and interactions focused on golf. He talks only about his game, team, and professional partnership. But now, with his fellow golfers, Kevin Kisner’s mistaken secret leak, it is time to celebrate and welcome little Schauffele. Only the golfer can unveil the secret, and the entire golf world will be waiting to hear from him.

