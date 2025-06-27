Kevin Roy WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Explored

Kevin Roy may not be the most recognizable name on the PGA Tour, but that could be changing quickly. The 35-year-old Syracuse native has been on a quiet rise in 2025, stringing together a consistent season that’s now caught fire at the 2025 Rocket Classic. On Thursday, he tore up Detroit Golf Club’s North Course with a stunning 62 (–10), tying the course record and surging into a share of the lead after Round 1. It was one of the lowest rounds of his professional career and a statement performance from a player who has grinded through mini-tours, the Korn Ferry Tour, and limited PGA Tour starts to get to this point.

Coming off a season where he regained full Tour status via the Korn Ferry Finals, Roy is now threatening to break through in a big way. And as is often the case when a relatively under-the-radar pro puts on a ball-striking clinic, fans and gearheads alike want to know: what’s in Kevin Roy’s bag? Let’s take a closer look at Roy’s June 2025 setup, starting with what he’s relying on around the greens.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Roy’s short game

Roy’s short game setup is a textbook case of tour-proven reliability. He trusts Titleist Vokey wedges, the SM10s in 50°-08F and 56°-14F grinds, both known for their precise turf interaction and controlled spin. For his lob wedge, Roy opts for a custom Vokey WedgeWorks Proto 10 with a 58° loft bent to 59.5°, a subtle tweak that allows him to finesse high soft-landing shots with a touch more loft. These wedges typically retail around $189 to $200 each, and while that might seem steep, on Tour, spin control and feel can make or break a paycheck. For his wedge shafts, Roy uses True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 in the 50°, and S400s in the 56° and 58°. That combo gives him consistency on full shots and a bit more softness and control on his highest-lofted clubs.

AD

Down on the greens, Roy turns to a pair of Scotty Cameron prototypes—the T-5.5 Proto and the T-7. While it’s unclear which one is in play at Detroit this week, both are high-end, tour-issue putters with subtle variations in toe hang and alignment. Scotty Cameron retail putters go for about $600, but custom protos like Roy’s are often reserved for the Tour truck and elite fittings. And it’s all held together by a Golf Pride ZGrip Cord, a firm, textured grip that performs well in humid or sweaty conditions, like those found in a Michigan summer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Roy’s long game

Roy’s full-swing setup blends new-school tech with old-school shotmaking intent. His irons, a set of Titleist T100s from 2021, are forged players’ cavity backs, popular among ball-strikers who prefer feel and flight control over pure forgiveness. These retail now for around $720 to $1,000, depending on the seller, a drop from their original ~$1,400 MSRP. Roy pairs them with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts—still the gold standard for low-spin, penetrating iron shots.

But it’s what’s in his top end that gets even more interesting. Roy has not one but two drivers in play: a Ping G430 LST (9°) and a TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (13.5°). The Ping G430 LST is a low-spin monster built for high-speed swings and tight dispersion. It costs around $580 new and is paired with a Fujikura Ventus ’24 Black 6X, a $350 shaft known for its stability and tight launch windows. The Mini Driver, a retro-modern 304cc head from TaylorMade’s BRNR line, is more versatile—playable off the deck or from the tee when a lower launch is needed. It’s also fitted with a Ventus ’24 Blue 8X, and sells for $450, making it a premium second driver option.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the fairway wood slot, Roy uses a TaylorMade Qi35 5-wood (18°), a model praised for its forgiveness and versatility. It’s paired with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 6.5 shaft, which offers stability and low launch for aggressive swingers. Expect to pay about $350 for this club and another $200+ for the aftermarket shaft. His ball of choice? The Titleist Pro V1, arguably the most-played ball in golf, and Roy’s brand of consistency. The Pro V1 retails for $55 per dozen and provides the high-level spin, distance, and soft feel that elite players trust.

At a glance, Roy’s bag is equal parts classic and cutting-edge. It reflects a player who knows what works for him—no gimmicks, no experimental chaos, just a well-balanced setup built for control, workability, and confidence. And as his 62 at Detroit proves, it’s not just what you carry, but how you use it.