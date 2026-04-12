‘Kick Him Out Forever’: Rory McIlroy Heckler Incident at Augusta Leaves Fans Demanding Strict Action

Augusta operates on a strict code of maintaining tradition and decorum. It’s not natural for a patron at Augusta to indulge in heckling as fans do at the PGA Tour events. Yet, there are rare instances when patrons shout out of line, and a similar thing happened to Rory McIlroy at the 2026 Masters Tournament, leaving fans with one simple conclusion.

As the world number two teed off at the 17th on moving day, a man shouted, “Give me back my son!”

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This wasn’t the first time such a thing had happened with McIlroy. Back at the Truist Championship last year, a man shouted a similar thing as McIlroy chipped an iron and made it to the green. He finished that event at T7 with a score of 10-under 270.

At the 2025 Ryder Cup, the Bethpage Black crowd trashed McIlroy and Erica Stoll, his wife. One heckler even launched a drink at Stoll by the stands. It was an experience that McIlroy branded as horrific abuse.

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At the PLAYERS Championship, he snatched a phone from a heckling fan after hitting a shot into the water at TPC Sawgrass on the 18th hole. The reaction prompted when the fan yelled, “Just like 2011 at Augusta!” Such instances make you wonder if McIlroy is immune to such fan behavior.

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In the third round, Rory McIlroy began with a bogey and then made a birdie on the third. After making repeated even pars, he made another birdie on the 10th. But trouble came at the next hole, which ended up in a double bogey. That followed a couple of birdies on the 14th and 15th. But on the 17th, McIlroy ended up making a bogey and finished the round with a score of 73. McIlroy started Saturday with a 6-shot lead but ended the day with a shared lead with Cameron Young, who shot 7-under.

But most wouldn’t think such heckling would be a part of the game at Augusta. If a patron violates the decorum policies, security immediately escorts them off the property. The club permanently revokes the ticket privileges associated with that badge because many Masters badges are tied to lifetime memberships or highly coveted lottery accounts, and the person who holds the badge loses their right to ever attend the tournament again. And the fans knew that pretty well.

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Fans Suggest Only One Outcome for Heckling Rory McIlroy at Augusta National

Most fans seemed to be aware of Augusta National’s rules around maintaining the tournament’s decorum. They expressed absolute disgust at the lack of self-awareness shown by the heckler. They started calling for the man’s expulsion from the tournament grounds.

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One fan commented, “What does that even mean? Totally unacceptable. Kick him out forever.”

Another fan claimed, “I told my wife immediately that dude will be banned from Augusta forever.”

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One more fan commented, “Kick him out and take the ticket away forever from whichever idiot let him use it.”

Meanwhile, a few fans decided to showcase the difference between other standard PGA Tour events and the Masters. Even though the PGA Tour immediately ejected hecklers for violating the Fan Code of Conduct at the WM Phoenix Open this year, Augusta National is known for its even stricter policies.

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One fan reflected on that and wrote, “Ain’t the WM Phoenix Open. Immediate expulsion for the heckler.”

The heat even reached Jason Kelce, The Mic, and some ESPN producers, too. The reason? They brought in non-golf entities (an NFL expert and a WWE wrestler) to talk like golf experts. No doubt, the fans disliked ESPN’s strategy, even though it would have worked in a different sport.

A fan suggested, “Ban him and Kelce and the pro wrestler and the @espn producers that thought it’d be a good idea to have them there.”

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Nevertheless, Rory McIlroy is still competing relentlessly at Augusta but can he actually win the tournament twice in a row?