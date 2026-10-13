‘Killing Me All Year’: Justin Thomas Eyes Offseason Reset After Frustrating 2026 Season

Justin Thomas is ready to leave a frustrating season behind and start fresh in 2027. Despite flashes of brilliance this year, the two-time major champion has repeatedly seen promising performances unravel in a challenging round, a pattern that followed him to the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club, Japan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Thomas entered the final round in contention after playing impressive golf over the first three days. However, a disappointing four-over-par 75 on Sunday sent him tumbling down the leaderboard to a tie for 23rd. Michael Brennan claimed the title at 16-under par, while Thomas was left reflecting on another missed opportunity to convert a strong start into a significant finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the tournament, he took to Instagram to acknowledge the issue that troubled him throughout the season. “Have a lot of time this off-season to clean up the one round that’s been killing me all year… excited for some time off, then back to the grind,” he wrote.

The message captured the central frustration of Thomas’s 2026 campaign. His problem hasn’t been an inability to produce high-quality golf, but rather his struggle to sustain that level across all four rounds. Time and again, he has demonstrated the ability to compete with the best before a difficult stretch derailed his chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

His week in Japan provided another example. Thomas opened with a two-under-par 69 in the first round, navigating the course steadily despite a three-putt bogey on the 10th hole. He found another gear on Friday, delivering a blemish-free six-under 65 that featured a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

The momentum continued into Saturday. Thomas carded a four-under 67, showcasing his touch around the greens and precision with his approach shots. Notable efforts included a delicate 57-yard wedge on the eighth and an impressive approach from 43 feet on the 13th. At 12-under par after 54 holes, he was just one stroke off the lead and firmly in contention for the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, however, told a different story. Thomas struggled to maintain his earlier standard, finishing with a four-over 75 that ended his hopes of challenging for the trophy. While Brennan pulled away to secure victory, Thomas slipped to a tie for 23rd, turning what had looked like a potential breakthrough into another frustrating finish.

The result reflected a wider problem that Thomas has openly acknowledged throughout the year. He has often played well enough to put himself in a position for a top finish, only to lose ground through one poor round or a damaging sequence of holes. In a sport where consistency is essential, such setbacks can prove costly even when the overall quality of a player’s game remains high.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2026 season also carried an added physical challenge. Thomas returned to competition after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery on his back in November 2025, making his comeback a test of patience and performance. Rebuilding his competitive rhythm following a significant procedure required careful management, and the season offered both encouraging signs and difficult lessons.

Although Thomas finished outside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings and missed qualification for the Tour Championship, he continued to demonstrate resilience. His campaign included stretches of excellent golf, reinforcing the belief that he can return to winning form. His appearance at the Presidents Cup and subsequent trip to Japan also showed that he remained committed to competing despite the demands of his recovery and schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the offseason offers Thomas an opportunity to step back and assess what needs to change. Rather than rebuilding his entire game, the priority will be identifying why isolated poor rounds have repeatedly undermined his strongest performances. Reviewing his statistics, refining his swing mechanics, and improving his response to difficult stretches could help him turn promising starts into more consistent results.

Equally important will be taking time away from the course. After a demanding year that combined recovery, competition, and the pressure of high expectations, a mental reset could provide the clarity needed before he returns to intensive practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Thomas, the objective heading into 2027 is straightforward: preserve the quality that has kept him competitive while eliminating the lapses that have cost him valuable opportunities. His latest message suggests he understands the challenge ahead and is prepared to address it.

The frustration of 2026 may linger, but Thomas now has time to learn from it. If he can find a solution to the recurring problem of one costly round, the talent that has already delivered two major championships could once again translate into more consistent contention and a stronger season ahead.