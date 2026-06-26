‘Kills Me Inside’: Brad Dalke Announces Shock Good Good Exit to Prioritize Wife’s Declining Health

For three years, Brad Dalke has been one of the most recognizable faces in Good Good Golf. Known for his competitive edge, cross-country road trips with the crew, and his journey back towards professional golf, Dalke has built strong connections with the fans. He also helped launch the Good Good Pros alongside co-creator Sean Walsh and earned opportunities to compete in several high-profile events. On Thursday, however, Dalke announced he is stepping away from the team in an emotional message.

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“All right, everyone. Well, I have officially decided to leave Good Good,” Dalke said on his YouTube channel. “I just want to say, first off, thank you so much, Good, for all the memories that we have made over the last three years. So the reason why I’m leaving has really nothing to do with golf, but it has everything to do with family. These last six to eight months have changed my perspective on a lot of things. It’s been an eye-opening time.

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“But I just feel like I didn’t live up to par when it comes to being a husband for Abbie during this whole process. And that kills me inside. And I hate it. I don’t want to be that way anymore. I want to be here for her. I want to travel less. And I just think in this life in general, but also in this industry, you can get pulled in so many different directions. You go; you have to film here; you have this obligation here; you have to go golf with someone here; you have to go do all these things. And I just want to be centered with Abbie.

“I want to be centered with our future family. I just want to spend time with my wife and be present with my wife. Because if there’s anything these last eight months have taught me, it’s that life can change in the blink of an eye. And I do not want to let that pass because I was traveling. I want to be here with her. I want to be present with her. I want to be centered with her. And that is just it—she’s my girl. She’s my everything. She’s my rock. And I hate the fact that she has had to go through all this. And I hate the fact that she’s had to go through all this a lot of the time without her husband, and I don’t want that to happen again.”

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For Dalke, the emotional weight of the past several months goes beyond the challenges. Throughout much of Abbie’s recovery, he was away traveling, filming, and fulfilling his commitments with Good Goods and other professional requirements.

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Dalke and Abbie got married in June 2025 in a private ceremony in Cancun. Unfortunately, just a few months into their marriage, the couple has been battling a difficult series of health challenges.

The two always wanted a family, but they had a miscarriage. While they grieved and recovered, a second pregnancy brought a new hope just one month later. Tragically, after seven weeks, an ultrasound revealed that the baby no longer had a heartbeat. The loss was a heavy pain to them, much more than the previous miscarriage.

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Just as they decided to recover from the news and move past it, the next day was even more intense for the couple. Abbie lost all vision in her left eye, and she had to be rushed to the hospital. After undergoing multiple tests, her vision eventually returned, but only partially. According to Dalke, Abbie was left with only a permanent blind spot in her left eye. The doctors later determined she had lost roughly 40 percent of the vision in the eye.

As health implications started to multiply, the couple tried to find out the reasons behind the complications. A heart ultrasound flagged a patent foramen ovale, commonly known as PFO. It is a hole in the heart that should have closed at birth, but didn’t for Abbie.

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While the couple speculated it could be a blood clot syndrome, doctors determined later that a blood clot originating from PFO had traveled to the artery in her eye. After months of specialist appointments and further testing, Abbie underwent surgery on June 1st to close the gap in her heart. Thankfully, Abbie is now recovering well, and the couple has finally started to see some meaningful progress.

However, Abbie had to attend many of her medical appointments alone.

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Looking back, Dalke admitted that he felt he had fallen short as a husband, and it has changed his perspective towards life. That experience has led him to step away from Good Goods and is now going to prioritize being present with his family and his wife. The couple is preparing to travel to Germany as a fresh start for the BMW International Open, but as he puts it in his announcement, he already knows his lesson:

“Golf will never be above my family.”