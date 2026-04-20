Kim Sei-Young Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements, & More About LPGA Pro

A decade of LPGA golf has not slowed Kim Sei-young down one bit. If anything, she looks hungrier than ever, sitting two shots clear at the 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship after three rounds. She is building a career marked by consistency, great ball-striking, and the ability to rise to the occasion. And her financial growth is similar to her success in the course.

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Kim Sei-Young’s net worth 2026

As of 2026, Kim Sei-young’s net worth is estimated at $4 million. However, her career earnings reveal a much larger narrative. According to official LPGA records, she has accumulated $15,894,740 in total prize money across her career.

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Her biggest single season came in 2019, when she banked $2,753,099. That was the year everything clicked. She followed that with $1,416,993 in 2020, the year she won the Women’s PGA Championship. Even in a quieter 2023, she still earned $654,240, and she bounced back strongly in 2024 with $1,103,986.

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In 2025, she earned $1,660,105, one of her better recent seasons, proving she was finding her form again heading into this year. Through the early part of 2026, she has already added $264,030 in official earnings from just five starts, putting her cumulative career total at $14,055,324 and counting.

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To put that in perspective, she crossed the $10 million cumulative mark back in 2022 and has added nearly $4 million since then. That kind of consistent, year-on-year earning across 13 seasons is rare in women’s golf, and it is the foundation of everything she has built off the course as well.

Kim Sei-Young’s endorsements

Kim Sei-young’s brand value extends beyond prize money. She has worked with well-known golf equipment brands like Titleist and TaylorMade Golf, which fit with her style of play that is all about accuracy.

She has also worked with Mediheal Beauty Science, a Korean skincare brand that has worked with other LPGA stars. This deal added a lifestyle aspect to her endorsements, which helped her reach people who don’t play golf. Mirae Asset was a very important long-term sponsor in the early years of her career. The partnership lasted almost ten years before it ended as part of the company’s change in strategy.

After Mirae Asset, Kim signed a three-year deal in 2021 with Mediheal, the Korean skincare and cosmetics brand. The brand has also worked with fellow LPGA players Ryu So-yeon and Lee Da-yeon, making Kim part of a tight-knit group of Korean golf ambassadors. While no new major off-course deals have been officially confirmed for 2026, her rising form this season makes her an attractive proposition for brands looking for a proven winner.

Kim Sei-Young’s 2026 season so far

Kim Sei-young’s 2026 season is shaping up as a solid bounce-back year. She has made four cuts and finished in the top 10 twice in just five starts. She finished T3 at the Founders Cup and T10 at the Honda LPGA Thailand. So far this season, she has made $264,030, with the Founders Cup being her biggest payday at $182,039. She didn’t make the cut at the Ford Championship, but she has been consistent overall.

In some important areas, she is still statistically elite. Her total strokes gained is +1.31, mostly because of a +2.21 in tee-to-green performance. That number shows that hitting the ball is still one of her best skills.

Putting, on the other hand, has been a problem, with a strokes gained putting figure of -0.67. If that gets even a little bit better, her contention frequency could go up a lot. With 321.714 points, she is currently in 18th place in the Race to CME Globe standings. That keeps her in a good position to finish the season strong.

Kim Sei-Young’s caddie

Paul Fusco has been on Kim’s bag since 2015, making them one of the longest-standing partnerships on the LPGA Tour. The Missouri native spent over 35 years caddying on both the PGA and LPGA Tours. Their bond started simply: Kim watched Fusco’s preparation from afar and went after him herself.

Fusco has been on the bag for all 12 of Kim’s LPGA victories. The biggest came at the 2019 CME Group Tour Championship, where Kim holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole without consulting Fusco or checking the leaderboard, winning $1.5 million. Fusco took home $150,000, the biggest single caddie paycheck in LPGA history at the time.

Their partnership has had one notable rough patch. At the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open, Fusco was removed after being caught photographing internal USGA course setup documents. The LPGA issued no further sanctions, and he was back on her bag the following week. They have not looked back since.

The 2026 campaign of Kim Sei-young is not just about winning. It’s about getting back to being a weekly contender. And judging by how she is playing right now, she is getting closer to that level again.