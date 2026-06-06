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KLM Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Jun 5, 2026 | 9:15 PM EDT

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KLM Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Jun 5, 2026 | 9:15 PM EDT

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The KLM Open is one of the oldest and most recognizable events on the DP World Tour. It is also considered the Netherlands’ national open and its 106th edition is underway at the International for the third straight year this week. From the champion’s payout to the ranking points, there’s a lot on the line that could impact both careers and season-long standings. Here’s a complete look at the KLM Open 2026 prize money breakdown.

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KLM Open 2026 prize money breakdown

The prize purse at the KLM Open 2026 is $2.75 million. There’s no increment in the purse compared to last year. The winner will take $467,500. It represents the standard 17% of the total prize money usually offered on the DP World Tour events. The runner-up gets $302,500, while the third-place finisher receives $172,150.

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The table below shows the complete breakdown of the prize money:

PositionPrice Money
1$467,500
2$302,500
3$172,150
4$137,500
5$116,600
6$96,250
7$82,500
8$68,750
9$61,600
10$55,000
11$50,600
12$47,300
13$44,275
14$42,075
15$40,425
16$38,775
17$37,125
18$35,475
19$34,100
20$33,000
21$31,900
22$31,075
23$30,250
24$29,425
25$28,600
26$27,775
27$26,950
28$26,125
29$25,300
30$24,475
31$23,650
32$22,825
33$22,000
34$21,175
35$20,350
36$19,525
37$18,975
38$18,425
39$17,875
40$17,325
41$16,775
42$16,225
43$15,675
44$15,125
45$14,575
46$14,025
47$13,475
48$12,925
49$12,375
50$11,825
51$11,275
52$10,725
53$10,175
54$9,625
55$9,350
56$9,075
57$8,800
58$8,525
59$8,250
60$7,975
61$7,700
62$7,425
63$7,150
64$6,875
65$6,600

Although it’s not a top-tier event on the tour in terms of finances, there are many other perks on the line. There are 3,500 R2DR points up for grabs at the KLM Open 2026, and these points will be distributed among those who make the cut. They will contribute to the season-long Race to Dubai Rankings, and the top rankers on the list get a chance to win more money.

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Those in the top 70 get to play in the Abu Dhabi Championship, while those in the top 50 after that become eligible for the DP World Tour Championship. These events have high prize money, $9 million and $10 million, respectively.

While the R2DR points help golfers advance in the season-long rankings, OWGR points influence their global standing. The OWGR has given the field a rating of 119.16474, which is the total points available for the event. The winner will get 20.49546, which is 17.2% of the total points. The runner-up gets 12.29728 points, and the 3rd finisher gets 8.19818 points.

However, these are just projected points. What the professionals get in the end will depend on how many make the cut.

KLM Open 2026 field overview

Joost Luiten is the professional headlining the KLM Open 2026 field. Having previously won it in 2013 and 2016, he is chasing his third title at the event. Another strong contender for the $467,500 winner’s check is Connor Syme.

He arrived in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as the defending champion. Syme won the last edition with rounds of 65-72-66-70, finishing 11-under 273 to defeat the runner-up Joakim Lagergren by two strokes.

Some other professionals headlining the event include Eugenio Chacarra, Sami Valmiki, Jayden Schaper, and Casey Jarvis.

With valuable Race to Dubai and OWGR points available, a strong finish at the KLM Open 2026 could have a significant impact on a player’s season beyond this week. Combined with a sizable winner’s check and payouts throughout the field, there is plenty at stake!

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Riya Singhal

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