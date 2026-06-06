KLM Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The KLM Open is one of the oldest and most recognizable events on the DP World Tour. It is also considered the Netherlands’ national open and its 106th edition is underway at the International for the third straight year this week. From the champion’s payout to the ranking points, there’s a lot on the line that could impact both careers and season-long standings. Here’s a complete look at the KLM Open 2026 prize money breakdown.

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KLM Open 2026 prize money breakdown

The prize purse at the KLM Open 2026 is $2.75 million. There’s no increment in the purse compared to last year. The winner will take $467,500. It represents the standard 17% of the total prize money usually offered on the DP World Tour events. The runner-up gets $302,500, while the third-place finisher receives $172,150.

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The table below shows the complete breakdown of the prize money:

Position Price Money 1 $467,500 2 $302,500 3 $172,150 4 $137,500 5 $116,600 6 $96,250 7 $82,500 8 $68,750 9 $61,600 10 $55,000 11 $50,600 12 $47,300 13 $44,275 14 $42,075 15 $40,425 16 $38,775 17 $37,125 18 $35,475 19 $34,100 20 $33,000 21 $31,900 22 $31,075 23 $30,250 24 $29,425 25 $28,600 26 $27,775 27 $26,950 28 $26,125 29 $25,300 30 $24,475 31 $23,650 32 $22,825 33 $22,000 34 $21,175 35 $20,350 36 $19,525 37 $18,975 38 $18,425 39 $17,875 40 $17,325 41 $16,775 42 $16,225 43 $15,675 44 $15,125 45 $14,575 46 $14,025 47 $13,475 48 $12,925 49 $12,375 50 $11,825 51 $11,275 52 $10,725 53 $10,175 54 $9,625 55 $9,350 56 $9,075 57 $8,800 58 $8,525 59 $8,250 60 $7,975 61 $7,700 62 $7,425 63 $7,150 64 $6,875 65 $6,600

Although it’s not a top-tier event on the tour in terms of finances, there are many other perks on the line. There are 3,500 R2DR points up for grabs at the KLM Open 2026, and these points will be distributed among those who make the cut. They will contribute to the season-long Race to Dubai Rankings, and the top rankers on the list get a chance to win more money.

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Those in the top 70 get to play in the Abu Dhabi Championship, while those in the top 50 after that become eligible for the DP World Tour Championship. These events have high prize money, $9 million and $10 million, respectively.

While the R2DR points help golfers advance in the season-long rankings, OWGR points influence their global standing. The OWGR has given the field a rating of 119.16474, which is the total points available for the event. The winner will get 20.49546, which is 17.2% of the total points. The runner-up gets 12.29728 points, and the 3rd finisher gets 8.19818 points.

However, these are just projected points. What the professionals get in the end will depend on how many make the cut.

KLM Open 2026 field overview

Joost Luiten is the professional headlining the KLM Open 2026 field. Having previously won it in 2013 and 2016, he is chasing his third title at the event. Another strong contender for the $467,500 winner’s check is Connor Syme.

He arrived in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as the defending champion. Syme won the last edition with rounds of 65-72-66-70, finishing 11-under 273 to defeat the runner-up Joakim Lagergren by two strokes.

Some other professionals headlining the event include Eugenio Chacarra, Sami Valmiki, Jayden Schaper, and Casey Jarvis.

With valuable Race to Dubai and OWGR points available, a strong finish at the KLM Open 2026 could have a significant impact on a player’s season beyond this week. Combined with a sizable winner’s check and payouts throughout the field, there is plenty at stake!