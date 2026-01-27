Korean PGA Tour Pro Sends Scottie Scheffler Cheeky Message After Losing Against Him

Si Woo Kim delivered one of the best performances of his career as he took the lead at The American Express on Saturday. Looking to capitalize on Sunday, Kim knew he had a mountain to climb. That’s because following closely on his heels was none other than the World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler. Sure enough, that is exactly what derailed Kim’s quest for a victory as he ended at T6. Coming from behind, Scheffler produced a masterclass as he clinched his 20th PGA Tour victory. And looking at the 29-year-old’s brilliance, Kim could not help but come up with a cheeky message.

“T6 Another hurt sunday😢😭 but lot of positive things ! Congrats @scottie.scheffler your 20th win your better then Ai Siri chat gpt 🔥😂,” Kim captioned the post.

This statement alone goes on to portray how well Scheffler performed at AmEx. After all, recording 20 PGA Tour wins before the age of 30 is an exceptional feat. For the past few years, he has gone on with his business relentlessly, much like a robot. While Kim’s comparison of him to ChatGPT is a hilarious bit of wordplay, it rings true in essence, because at times, Scheffler has looked even more efficient than AI.

Take, for example, Scheffler’s course management at The American Express. Playing the par-five eighth hole, the World No. 1 had 290 yards to the green. Opting to lay up, the 29-year-old star golfer wanted to avoid being left with a long bunker shot. After doing the math in his mind, the 2026 AmEx champion conveyed to Ted Scott that he wanted to have a 92-yard third shot attempt. Notably, Scheffler pulled off a birdie.

On the contrary, the likes of Kim and the 18-year-old phenom, Blades Brown, attempted for the green in two. Unfortunately, their ploy did not come to fruition as both golfers fell short in the bunker. Meanwhile, despite edging past Kim and Brown, Scheffler had some interesting words to share about his opponents.

Scottie Scheffler shares view on Si Woo Kim as experience proves decisive

Scottie Scheffler didn’t have his best game at the American Express, especially off the tee. However, he did not allow that to reflect on the leaderboard. The driver, usually a reliable weapon, was misbehaving just enough to remind the golf realm that even the World No. 1 can have a tough week. However, what sets the best apart from the rest is their calibre. Even without his driver fully cooperating, he stayed patient and in control. As the tournament reached its conclusion, it appeared that the situation had improved.

As the final round unfolded, Blades Brown and Si Woo Kim were still chasing. However, the pressure started to reflect on the scoreboard. Brown slipped back with a 74. On the other hand, Kim’s 72 wasn’t enough to close the gap. Kim finished at T6 and Brown was pushed down to T16. Following the conclusion of the tournament, when Scheffler was asked about his performance and what gave him an edge over the two in the final round, he shared how it boiled down to experience.

Scheffler stated, “Not necessarily. I think you got to go out there, and there’s a reason we play the tournament. There’s a reason why we have to finish off the tournament. You don’t get awarded the trophy on the 16th hole. You got to finish the tournament. I was going against two guys today in the final group that are really, really talented players.”

Sharing further and reflecting on the competition he faced from the South Korean star, Scottie Scheffler said, “Si Woo has so much talent. He’s so good at golf. Then Blades, this is my first time seeing him, but anybody at 18 years old that can make it into the final pairing of a PGA TOUR event’s doing something right.”

Scheffler admitted how he faced a considerable challenge from others, too, which pushed him to up his game. He realised how the situation demanded him to be aggressive and actively look for birdies rather than just avoiding mistakes. Now, as the 29-year-old phenom prepares for the WM Phoenix Open, scheduled for February 5–8, 2026, he will be looking to maintain his form and clinch a win at TPC Scottsdale.