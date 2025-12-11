brand-logo
Korean PGA Tour Star Drops 2-Word Message Amid Boiling LIV Golf Rumors

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 10, 2025 | 9:46 PM EST

As several reports noted, Si Woo Kim‘s alleged move to LIV Golf, a second name kept lingering on everyone’s mind. Speculations clouded that Sungjae Im‘s negotiating a deal. As the gossip spread like wildfire, Im has finally cleared the air.

Posting a screenshot of NUCLR GOLF’s tweet, which claimed Im’s admission to LIV, the 2-time PGA Tour winner wrote a massive “Fake news,” distinguishing the fire. With a big thumbs down, Im has reaffirmed his loyalty to the PGA Tour.

The talks have emerged after Si Woo Kim’s likely move to the Saudi-backed league. He’s reportedly in “late-stage negotiations” and will apparently fill a spot on Kevin Na‘s Iron Heads GC. The team is all-Korean/Korean American, and was short of a place after Jang Yu-bin‘s relegation.

This is a developing story..

