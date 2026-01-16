Korean Pro’s Old Tweet About Not Joining LIV Golf Resurfaces After Ditching PGA Tour

A post from two years ago has suddenly become the loudest voice in Byeong Hun An’s (Ben An) latest career move. As the Korean veteran steps into a new role that reshapes his place in professional golf, an old message shared widely on X is drawing fresh scrutiny. It is sparking the longstanding debate about loyalty, money, and the shifting lines between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“I would not play LIV if no money was offered. I like playing on PGA tour. Don’t see a reason for trying LIV without lots of money,” Byeong Hun An had written in an X post in December 2023.

Ben An is the latest PGA Tour pro to defect to LIV Golf. On January 14, 2026, he shared a post announcing his move. He thanked the PGA Tour for allowing him to fulfill his dream of playing golf for the past decade. The South Korean became the youngest US Amateur Championship winner at the age of 17. He then turned pro in 2011 and went on to win the BMW PGA Championship in 2015. Thus, he showed gratitude to the PGA Tour before transitioning.

“Joining LIV Golf is a defining move for my future,” An, who will captain the rebranded Korean Golf Club, featuring himself, Minkyu Kim, Danny Lee, and Younghan Song, said.

Meanwhile, he previous captain of the Korean Golf Club, formerly Iron Heads GC, Kevin Na, has been released by LIV Golf.

While Ben An claims it to be a defining move now, his stance about LIV Golf was not always the same. Earlier, he defended the PGA Tour. In his 2023 post, he said it was sad to see elite golfers join LIV Golf.

“Apparently PIP money, fedex cup bonuses, wyndham reward etc. all not enough. There is no way PGA tour can match that amount of money they are throwing 🤦‍♂️,” he added.

All these bonuses offered millions of dollars to the top performers, but LIV Golf was giving millions to individuals. Moreover, those who joined LIV Golf were getting this amount regardless of their performance, which was a huge plus.

However, An was not completely against the Saudi-backed league.

“Hopefully, like I said, we’ll figure something out, we’ll figure this merger, or something out in the next few years and hopefully see them in the team because they, like you said, they’re great players, they will miss out,” Ben An told GolfWRX about LIV golfers not being able to participate in the President’s Cup.

He has also clearly stated his reasons for making the move, explaining why he chose this fresh start after remaining loyal to the PGA Tour for all these years. According to him, it was not just the position and money, though. Notably, he wants to grow the game of golf in Korea.

“I could have stayed, but as soon as I heard about the team aspect, I loved growing golf in Korea. We don’t have many tour events there. We want to show how good we are,” Ben An revealed.

Since he is leading the Korean Golf Club team, he sees it as a great opportunity. The former BMW PGA Championship winner thinks that it will create new pathways for Korean golfers to play on the global stage. The LPGA already reflects the potential South Korea has in golf, which can be replicated on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and other tours, too.

LIV Golf is targeting not only Korea but also many other global markets.

LIV Golf aims for global expansion in 2026

While the PGA Tour primarily focuses on American markets, LIV Golf is emphasizing global expansion. The Saudi-backed league has recruited diverse international talent. The January 2026 LIV Golf Promotions at Black Diamond Ranch drew nearly 90 entrants from 24 countries. It awarded wildcards to the top three finishers at the event. Richard T. Lee (Canada), Bjorn Hellgren (Sweden), and Anthony Kim (USA) won the wildcard spots on LIV’s roster.

Besides that, LIV also announced two Asian market Order of Merit winners for full LIV spots. Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe and Yosuke Asaji from Japan secured these spots. The Saudi-backed league also added the Australian Elvis Smylie, Frenchman Victor Perez, Englishman Laurie Canter, Belgian Thomas Detry, and South Koreans Younghan Song & Minkyu Kim in addition to Ben An.

These new recruitment tactics by LIV Golf show that the league is focusing on globalizing the game.