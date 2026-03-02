Korn Ferry Tour Pro Breaks Down in Tears After Clinching First Career Win and Securing The Open’s Invite

Sport Bilder des Tages An early morning tee off in round 1 during the PGA, Golf Herren European Tour Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE on 23 January 2020. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xGrantxWinterx 26070001

Sport Bilder des Tages An early morning tee off in round 1 during the PGA, Golf Herren European Tour Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE on 23 January 2020. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xGrantxWinterx 26070001

Four seasons of near misses, a car accident, and thoughts of sleeping in his car between events all poured into one birdie on the 72nd hole at the 119th Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro on Sunday. And the result was the first Korn Ferry Tour win for Alistair Docherty, who couldn’t hold back his tears.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m going to get emotional talking about that,” Docherty said in the post-round press conference, wiping his tears. “It’s been a very crazy last few years. Working really hard mentally. And I think I executed everything this week, mentally more than physically. I went to a dark place. So battling out of that and work so hard… I’ve set myself up to try and get a PGA Tour card this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely, those emotions did not just come from nowhere.

At the end of 2023 Q-School, Docherty had described himself as very tired, both physically and mentally. It came after a season that ended with him going 4 over on his final five holes at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, finishing No. 86 on the Points List — one spot shy of moving directly to Second Stage. That one-position miss forced him back to First Stage. At the time, he said he wasn’t even trying to win, just survive and move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The near misses persisted as the years went on. Two positions outside PGA Tour membership at the end of 2024, then one stroke short at the Final Stage of Q-School. Before 2025 could offer any redemption, he was T-boned at an intersection by a driver who ran a red light, spending eight-plus hours in the hospital with damage to his C5, C6, and C7 vertebrae and significant injury to his right shoulder. He still played the U.S. Open at Oakmont weeks later.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The financial reality ran just as deep.

In a video documenting his journey, the 31-year-old described messaging the Monday Q team about potentially sleeping in his car between events to save money. He also admitted that the qualifier he was playing at the time would be his last if things did not work out, as he could not keep putting himself through those mental loops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina changed all of that. He co-led after every single round, converted his first 54-hole lead into a win, and now sits at No. 2 on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour points list. To top that, he has secured an exemption to The Open.

“I think what happened this week is showing that it will work out,” he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, mental exhaustion is almost a rite of passage on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Docherty is far from the only one who has lived it.

Johnny Keefer won the 2025 Veritex Bank Championship two months after losing his 19-year-old cousin Robbie to cancer, describing the win as a sign from Robbie. On tour, the grind breaks people before it builds them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other side of the scoreboard

Alistair Docherty’s mental struggles are often seen among KFT pro golfers.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Myrtle Beach Classic – First Round May 8, 2025 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA Alistair Docherty pitches up to the green on seven during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic golf tournament. Myrtle Beach Dunes Golf and Beach Club South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250508_jla_db2_285

Paul Barjon opened the 2023 KFT season with back-to-back missed cuts and managed just one top-25 finish across his first 12 starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure was not new for Barjon either. A missed 3-footer in 2021 had already cost him a PGA Tour card, the kind of moment that sits in your head long after the round ends. He still found a way to win the Memorial Health Championship in July 2023 and then sealed his 2024 PGA Tour card by moving from 45th to 8th at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in the season’s final event.

And then there was M.J. Daffue’s path, which was also tough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African turned professional in 2012 and spent years dealing with depression after his future mother-in-law died in a tragic accident in 2013. He described the financial spiral clearly: no money to play, missing cuts, waiting months between events, and the cycle feeding itself into deeper anxiety.

Daffue went from catching COVID-19 days before his first 2022 Korn Ferry Tour start, not touching a club for 12 days, to posting five top-10 finishes across a 10-tournament stretch and securing his PGA Tour card. He said at the time that it did not feel real because he had focused so heavily on the process that the results had almost stopped registering.

Now, that’s some resilience.