Korn Ferry Tour Star Disqualified as Fellow Pro Snitches on Him by Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Think..’

What happens when doing the right thing punishes the wrong person? It’s every competitor’s worst fear, and Cole Hammer lived it when his decision to self-report a rules violation destroyed an innocent player’s tournament.

Cole Hammer had never called a penalty on himself before Thursday’s Memorial Health Championship. Yet something felt wrong after his instinctive four-finger flash on the 17th hole. The gesture seemed innocent enough. Torres, Nelson Ledesma’s caddie, had flashed four fingers, asking about Hammer’s club choice. Hammer responded automatically, confirming his 4-iron selection on the 232-yard par-3. Most players would have brushed it off. After all, club information sharing happens constantly on professional tours. However, Hammer couldn’t shake the feeling that night.

He consulted fellow pros who assured him this was normal behavior. One PGA Tour veteran even texted him saying, “This happens every single day on Tour.” Nevertheless, Hammer felt compelled to act. “I feel like I know the rules really well, and I’ve always tried to uphold them to the best of my ability,” he explained. “It just didn’t sit right with me last night, and when I woke up this morning, I felt compelled to go talk to the rules official.”

Friday morning brought Hammer’s fateful decision. He approached KFT rules official Claudio Rivas before his second round. Hammer explained in detail the incident that occurred on Thursday. Meanwhile, he emphasized that he wasn’t even sure Torres had seen his hand signal. The 25-year-old expected personal consequences only. “I didn’t think that they would be disqualified,” Hammer admitted. “I just thought since I was the one who gave the sign that I would be disqualified. And I thought that was the worst-case scenario.” What followed changed everything for both players.

Rules officials consulted with chief referee Jordan Harris and USGA representatives after Rivas reported the incident. Their investigation revealed violations of Rule 10.2a, which prohibits advice-giving between competitors. Furthermore, both players had already signed their scorecards, triggering additional disqualification protocols under Rule 3.3.

The devastating decision came during their second round’s sixth hole. Hammer was playing at 1-under par while Ledesma struggled at 2-over. Both were well positioned to make the projected 4-under cut line. This timing made the disqualification particularly crushing for both players.

Hammer’s recent form showed promise after six consecutive missed cuts. His T-23 finish in Wichita had snapped that streak just one week earlier. Now, his moral decision cost valuable tournament opportunities for both competitors.

Nelson Ledesma suffers collateral damage in Cole Hammer’s self-reported rules violation

Nelson Ledesma became professional golf’s most unfortunate victim. The 34-year-old Argentine never participated in the hand signal exchange. His caddie, Torres, initiated the gesture, but Ledesma remained completely unaware of it. Nevertheless, the rules hold players responsible for their caddies’ actions during competition.

Ledesma’s response demonstrated remarkable grace under pressure. “The decision made is the correct one, according to the rules,” he stated through translation. “I can’t do much with it except accept it.” He added that Torres was “stunned by the situation” but accepted responsibility.

This incident contrasts sharply with the 2023 Masters controversy. Brooks Koepka‘s and Gary Woodland’s caddies appeared to exchange similar information during their round. However, officials determined no rules violation occurred after the investigation. Golf Channel analyst Paul McGinley called such exchanges “common practice on Tour” and “not a serious breach among players.”

Ledesma entered the week ranked 102nd in Korn Ferry Tour points. Every tournament matters for players fighting to maintain tour status. His innocent involvement in someone else’s moral dilemma highlights the sometimes unfair realities of professional golf.

Hammer feels vindicated despite the painful consequences. “I felt like doing the right thing and protecting the game would be better for me in the long run,” he concluded. Time will tell whether golf’s integrity benefits from such uncompromising honesty in future situations.