Kristoffer Reitan Opens Up to Amanda Balionis About Almost Quitting Golf After $3.6M PGA Tour Win

Kristoffer Reitan won the 2026 Truist Championship for his first PGA Tour title, but did you know he was considering transitioning from professional golf to a YouTube career in 2022? Yes, the European amateur had reportedly lost his form and stepped away for a bit, which helped him realize and understand his love for golf. The 28-year-old Norwegian spoke about that perspective with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis in the post-game interview.

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“No, it helped me find my game again. It helped me discover my talents again. Yes, that was something really important to me, which I try to remind myself of every single day. So that was definitely a huge thing for me, getting back and starting to play some good golf again.”

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In 2018, Reitan became the only amateur to earn his first DP World Tour card through Qualifying School. But he struggled in his rookie season, with just one top-five finish in 23 starts, ultimately losing his card after finishing 141st in the standings. Reitan battled on the low-tier Challenge Tour for the next five years, dealing with injuries and watching his world ranking fall outside the top 500. Reflecting on those struggles after his 2025 Soudal Open victory, Reitan admitted he had nearly given up on professional golf altogether.

“I keep thinking back to a few years ago when I was seriously considering giving up the game,” he said.

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“I just wasn’t enjoying it anymore. I didn’t see any progress. Any time I would pick up the golf clubs after I took a break, it was just to have some fun with some friends, make some videos.”

Although Reitan never started a YouTube channel, he stepped away from golf for a short time to reset mentally. He spent more time with friends and family, and that’s when he slowly rediscovered his love for the game. Reitan returned to the Challenge Tour and won the 2024 Rolex Grand Final to regain his DP World Tour card. In 2025, he won the Belgian Open after shooting a final-round 62 from nine shots behind. He later finished eighth in the Race to Dubai standings to secure full PGA Tour status for 2026.

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On Sunday at Quail Hollow, with Rickie Fowler already in the clubhouse lead and Alex Fitzpatrick slipping on the back nine, Reitan stayed composed under pressure. He birdied the 15th hole and closed with steady pars to seal a two-shot victory.

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“This feeling is just unreal,” Reitan said after winning.

Reitan also thanked his parents for their constant support, recalling how they would take him to Spain every Christmas during his childhood so he could continue practicing through the winter.

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“They have made golf a very, very high priority in our household,” he said. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Reitan carries momentum into PGA Championship debut

Reitan’s Truist Championship victory does more than give him his first PGA Tour trophy. With the win, he has now secured two years of full Tour status and entry into every major championship this season.

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Reiten was already in the field for this week’s PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, but now carries the confidence of a Tour winner. This will be his first appearance at the PGA Championship.

Reitan finished tied for 41st at the Masters last month and now has three top-10 finishes in his last five starts. His quick ascension was one of the standout stories of the season for a player who was once unsure if he even wanted to continue competing.

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The Truist win also qualifies him for the remaining signature events, including the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship, giving him more opportunities on the PGA Tour’s biggest stages.

“It’s going to be a very, very fun year,” Reitan said after the win.

With the PGA Championship beginning May 14, Reitan now heads into his major debut carrying both momentum and belief.