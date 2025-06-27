Labeled as ‘Most Annoying’, Collin Morikawa Finds Unlikely Ally Amid Heated Media Feud

Ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic, Collin Morikawa sat for a press conference, making one key point clear: “You have to stand up for yourself.” This statement directly referenced his ongoing feud with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, particularly drawing attention with his remark, “I’m not going to let someone throw little jabs.” While his comments drew negative attention from fans, who called him “most annoying,” two analysts have surprisingly come to his defense, publicly backing Morikawa in the feud.

Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath showed critical support for Collin Morikawa in his latest feud with the media. On a recent episode of the Fried Egg Golf, Johnson stated, “I don’t have a problem with what he said to Schupak.” Porath suggested that Schupak might have waited to write the article, but questioned, “Does it make him [Morikawa] look that bad? I don’t think so.” But Johnson dismissed the idea that anyone “cares about this [the feud]. Nobody cares about players and their interactions with the media.” However, people can always argue about Johnson’s statement.

In general, the media emphasizes the importance of pro golfers communicating, which allows them to connect their successes and struggles with fans, creating a more engaging experience with the sport. The prevailing view is that when golfers share more, we better understand them, making their achievements feel more significant and fostering empathy during their challenges. And what happens if they don’t speak? Johnson has a solution for that as well — and a message for the media members.

He says, “I think, like, media members need to realize, like, these guys don’t need to talk to you. And in any sport, like, figure out how to write something without them talking. But like, at the end of the day, like, nobody cares. Like, there should not be a million think pieces across all sports about players in media.” However, Porath points out, “I think there’s value for the fan, value for the product, and hearing from some of them.” Johnson dismisses the concern and replies, “I’m not arguing that there is value, but if somebody doesn’t talk, then figure out how to write the story without them talking. Go find somebody else to talk about it.”

Collin Morikawa has yet to address the media again on this particular matter; however, if he does so, he will likely reiterate his earlier points: He knows “my people” and “my family know who I am,” and that is enough for him, as he stated at during the 2025 Rocket Classic. And he is likely to extend his inner circle once again, given his recent comments on his caddie search.

Collin Morikawa is ready to take accountability… for his golf

Collin Morikawa is searching for a new caddie after parting ways with Joe Greiner, who had been with him for just two months. Morikawa confirmed the split earlier this week following a tense moment during his pre-tournament press conference. This change marks another chapter in a tumultuous year for Greiner, who Max Homa previously let go in April.

After his departure from Homa, Greiner briefly worked with Justin Thomas, helping him secure his first PGA Tour title in three years at the RBC Heritage. Now, Morikawa is looking for a new caddie and has shared his criteria for the role. He emphasized the importance of comfort and trust in the partnership, stating during the 2025 Rocket Classic, “I mean, there’s a lot. Like I said, it’s a relationship… it’s a partnership, we both give and we both take. For me, it’s just being able to be comfortable out there, trusting them, and just having a good time.” He further explained, “It’s hard because everyone’s very different. You spend so much time with them that, you know, you learn the ins and outs of someone.”

As he prepares for his third permanent caddie of the season, Morikawa is focused on taking accountability for his performance on the course. He stated, “I mean, it’s taking accountability. You know, at the time I split with J.J., it hasn’t been great, but it’s just me taking accountability for playing golf.” He added, “At the end of the day, I have to execute the shots no matter who’s on the bag… how do I get very comfortable, free, creative out there playing golf?” And if Morikawa’s 2025 Rocket Classic run is any indication, he looks halfway through this already.

Ahead of the opening round, Morikawa hired his former college friend, KK Limbhasut, to carry his bag and said, “We’re going to go out and have a blast.” In the opening round of the Detroit event, Morikawa shot 4 birdies, 1 eagle, and 3 bogeys, eventually finishing his round with a score of 69. Are they having a blast? Right now, yes. However, it remains to be seen how this partnership will unfold in the following days. But the question remains: if this outing is successful, will Limbhasut remain on Morikawa’s bag for the foreseeable future?