Lack of Interest from Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy Is Jeopardizing PGA Tour’s Relationship With Sponsors

Does golf keep the tension even without headline stars? Well, this is a recurring question coming up this week, as the chase for the FedEx Cup kicks off. The playoffs, being the PGA Tour’s grand finale, bring high-stakes showdowns and a battle of technicality and power. The trophy isn’t just yet another prize; it’s the crown jewel of golf’s richest victory. However, this year, the audience racks at Memphis have been particularly silent.

The same issue was addressed in an episode of the 5Clubs Podcast. One speaker, Johnson Wagner, reflected on his visit to Memphis last year, recalling the lackluster state of the event. Wagner remarked, “I was on site at Memphis and Atlanta last year and it’s so hot, there’s not even—there’s no buzz. There’s 30 players, they’re playing five-hole practice rounds Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s a ghost town out there.” Wagner openly questioned the playoffs’ relevance, asking if they truly benefit the PGA Tour. “Do they do anything for the fan? Do they drive fan engagement?” Given its usual format and heavy reliance on regular-season points, this doesn’t quite feel like a yes.

Wagner added, commenting about the mismatch between tournament hierarchy and the crowd, “And it just doesn’t feel like there’s the buzz that it should for being the playoffs. I would put it right behind the Players Championship as far as PGA Tour properties.” This comment brings to light the challenge of turning on-paper prestige into a tangible atmosphere. Guest Gary Williams, however, touched upon exactly what is hindering the visibility of one of the tour’s most important events. “I think anything that’s new has a curiosity, but the truth is the series was created primarily for one guy and secondarily because he had a foil—it was Tiger and Phil.” Given this context, the dwindling buzz makes perfect sense. This raises questions regarding the relevance of the PGA Tour today, with its two faces missing.

The two cornerstone players of golf, no wonder the world of golf revolves around them. Tiger Woods was the player who brought golf to mainstream media, tuning in an audience that didn’t usually watch golf. Woods was the face of golf for many generations. Even today, matching his gravitas remains a dream for the new-gen golfers. Phil Mickelson doesn’t lose his relevance in comparison with Tiger, however. An important figure on the PGA Tour and now on LIV Golf, the veteran never failed to rack up headlines, whether on or off the course. It was these two figures that convinced the world that they could keep golf circling the media amid football season. And they carried the wheel. But with them missing from the playoffs now, the initial flames have extinguished.

Now, with the biggest names on the field being Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the weight to carry forward the PGA Tour’s legacy is bestowed upon them. However, the stars are facing accusations of not caring for the tour, as even Williams pointed out: “The two biggest stars—one who doesn’t care about celebrity and the other one who I think is ambivalent about the series to a degree—they can’t do it by themselves.” With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy showing little enthusiasm, the PGA Tour’s ability to attract sponsors faces a serious test. “What do you do? Where do you go with all this? Because it’s a ton of money that these various companies are fronting for these purses and these bonus pools. And if you’ve got people who love it as much as you guys, and me too, going, yeah, I don’t know,” Williams added.

This is a question that has left the entire world wondering, at least for the moment being. However, the biggest question is: Would Brian Rolapp succeed in gaining the old traction of the sport, pooling in new sponsors to keep the game alive? That’s an open question, heavily under speculation, especially with the sport’s biggest allies showing no enthusiasm for the tour.

Rory McIlroy’s withdrawal deepens the cracks

PGA Tour’s falling visibility during one of its most important stretches raises many questions, not just to the higher authorities but also to the players who carry the tour on their backs. And Scheffler and McIlroy have been the torchbearers for this new generation of the tour. That was until their lack of interest in the tour started becoming more apparent to pros and fans alike. McIlroy’s controversial decision ahead of the FedEx Cup, however, has brought the murky side of the topline players into stark daylight.

Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip the FedEx St. Jude Championship — the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — has sparked fresh controversy. With no realistic chance of catching world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and securely inside the top 30 to advance to the Tour Championship, McIlroy treated the Memphis event as a business decision rather than a competitive priority. His withdrawal not only disappointed fans expecting a full field but also highlighted how the lack of meaningful stakes in early playoff rounds enables star players to pick and choose where they compete.

McIlroy’s choice to sit out the FedEx St. Jude Championship perfectly illustrates the challenges facing the PGA Tour’s new commissioner. With two top stars indifferent to the playoffs, the Tour’s growth and sponsorship efforts are at risk. With big names like McIlroy pulling out, the playoffs, along with other events of the tour, continue to be at risk of losing viewers.