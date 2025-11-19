Late Earl Woods’ Gesture Toward Tiger Woods’ Rival During Money Troubles Speaks Volumes

The game of golf can be very expensive. And no one can understand it better than those who played before 2000-2005. After that, the prize pool started increasing, and currently it goes to even $20 million for some significant events on the PGA Tour. But away from the cameras and scoreboards, small acts of kindness by Tiger Woods‘ father helped keep a promising junior golfer on the road.

Earl Woods was known for his kindness and help to young golfers. In fact, Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation started the Earl Woods Scholar Program as a “testament to his belief in paying kindness forward and his legacy of caring and sharing.” Woods’ childhood friend, Notah Begay III, experienced it firsthand on the amateur circuit.

“And so after the round, I went up and introduced myself to him, and we became friends. And we would meet at junior tournaments along the way, and we would stay together, and Earl was always travelling with him. My parents couldn’t travel cuz it was expensive. And so Earl would always look out for me. He’d always make sure I had dinner. He always made sure I had a ride to the course. He always made sure I could get to and from the airports when we were flying out of town. And so we became almost like pseudo brothers,” Notah Begay III told Trey Wingo.

The amateur circuit still doesn’t have a standard prize money structure. So back then, a golfer playing on a school level or junior circuit would have to manage everything from travelling and accommodation to food on their own. However, that was something Begay III’s parents could not afford. As Stanford Magazine states, neither of his parents was making good money.

His dad, Notah Begaj Jr., is from the Navajo Nation, and his mother, Laura Ansera, is Pueblo. His dad worked at the local Bureau of Indian Affairs, while his mother worked at the University of New Mexico. Therefore, Notah Begay III’s coach, Van Wart, gave him lessons for free. While he got free lessons from his coach, he still had to manage all the other costs associated with playing golf, and Tiger Woods’ father, Earl Woods, helped him with that.

Tiger Woods and Notah Begay III are very good friends. While many golf fans know them as teammates from Stanford University, their friendship began way before that.

“Tiger and I have been friends since he was 9 years old, so over 40 years now. We first got to know each other at what used to be the Optimist Junior World Golf Championships in San Diego. He was playing in my brother Clint’s age group. And I went to watch my brother, but then I’d been hearing about this kid who’d been winning tournaments by 15 and 20 shots, and I said, I’ve got to go watch this kid. And I got to run into a young Tiger Woods, age of nine, out there competing with older kids and beating older kids. And just the pizzazz and the energy and the way that he went about his business was really captivating even at that age,” Notah Begay III said.

Since then, the two have become good friends and started playing in the same tournaments, which also made them rivals. However, since both of them used to travel and stay together, Earl Woods could help Begay III stay on the course of becoming a professional golfer. The American golfer played 217 events on the PGA Tour and made $5,207,339 in official prize money. He made 14 top-10 finishes and has 4 PGA Tour titles under his name.

Although he had a successful golf career, it was short-lived as Begay III was confronted with a pesky back injury that led to his early retirement. However, he turned his passion for golf into a career as a commentator. Begay III continues to be a good friend of Tiger Woods. He even says that Woods may play in selective tournaments in 2026.

Inspired by all the help, Notah Begay III is walking in the footsteps of Earl Woods.

Notah Begay III gives back to the golf community

In 2005, Begay launched the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation to combat childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes in Native American communities. The foundation focused on health, physical activity, and leadership for Native youth. It serves the American population and tribal nations with culturally relevant programs.

NB3 Foundation runs NB3FIT youth programs. It also hosts national grant-making for local tribes and supports research into effective health interventions for Native children. Begay III also organises youth golf clinics, directly teaching and inspiring young players in local communities. He gives lessons and encourages them to pursue their dreams and positive roles in society.

He also created the NB3 Junior Golf National Championship. The aim is to provide young golfers nationwide with high-level competition, exposure, and opportunities to be noticed by college coaches. Even Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods. Charlie Woods shot his then career-low of 4-under par 68 at the NB3 Junior Golf National Championship.

Notah Begay III’s journey shows how early support can shape a player’s path long before any trophies come into view. His efforts today reflect a commitment to lifting the next generation in the same way.