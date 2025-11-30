Late Golf Icon Fuzzy Zoeller Showed True Nature at Scottie Scheffler-Hosted Masters Dinner

Scottie Scheffler’s return to Augusta carried a familiar warmth, the kind only a champion with deep roots and a simple palate could bring. As the two-time Masters winner prepared for his second Champions Dinner, he leaned once again into the comfort of home. He wanted to bring to the table the flavors that have shaped the American golfer long before he put on his green jacket. While Scheffler indeed gave a lot of thought to how he wanted the spread for that evening to be, late legendary golfer Fuzzy Zoeller seemingly was not on the same page.

Scheffler spoke openly about his love for the little traditions that keep him grounded, days before he hosted the Masters Club Dinner back in April 2025. It was no surprise, then, that much of his menu echoed his first Champions Dinner. While many celebrated the heartfelt menu, Zoeller took a lighthearted dig at Scheffler.

The American legend, who passed away on November 27, was present at the 2025 Masters Dinner, organized in honor of Scheffler. There, the 74-year-old Zoeller ordered the Texas chili and a ribeye. And alongside that, he added his charm to that night by slinging one-liners about each dish that made it to his table.

While having bean soup, the golfer said, “It was a five-alarm fire.” And while having the main course, he blatantly commented, “It must have been half a cow. They just chopped off the front legs and served me the full quarter.”

The American PGA star added his beloved cheeseburger sliders and firecracker shrimp in the appetizer section. Adding to that, Scheffler included a dish titled ‘Papa Scheff’s Meatball and Ravioli Bites’. It was a preparation to pay a tribute to his father, Scott, whose signature recipe had been a staple in the Scheffler house.

Fuzzy Zoeller made a racist comment against Tiger Woods back in 1997

Back in 1997, the emergence of a young Tiger Woods on the elite level took the golfing realm by surprise. However, despite his championship success, he got into an unfortunate controversy involving Fuzzy Zoeller. Following Woods’ dominant victory, he made some comments in a CNN interview that overshadowed the glitz and glamour subsequently.

Speaking on the topic, the late legendary golfer pointed out that Woods must be told not to serve collard greens or fried chicken from the next year onwards. “That little boy is driving well and putting well, and doing everything it takes to win. So you know what you guys do? Pat him on the back, say congratulations, and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year,” said Zoeller. Now, for the uninitiated, fried chicken has been used as a conventional way of insulting and belittling African Americans.

This was because, during the notorious era of slavery, fried chicken formed a basic part of the diet of African Americans in difficult times. Naturally, Zoeller’s attempted joke was perceived as offensive with a racist undertone, and the comment drew a large-scale backlash immediately. Thus, it is evident that Zoeller has had his share of controversial comments. And as we look back at the incidents, his complicated personality, along with his knack for dark humor, comes up prominently.