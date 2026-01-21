Late Golf Legend’s Son Left Distraught as Life-Sized Statue of His Father Is Stolen from Hometown

A quiet seaside town in Spain woke up to an empty space where a powerful tribute to the legend Seve Ballesteros once stood. The disappearance sparked shock across the golf community and drew an emotional response from the legend’s son, Javier Ballesteros. Questions now swirl about who would take something so personal, and what it means for a family and a town.

“They just said that the statue had been stolen. We actually don’t know anything else, and it’s pretty weird. I can’t really imagine who wants to steal that – and why? I don’t know what they are just going to do with it. It’s definitely sad, it’s a homage to him,” Seve Ballesteros’ son told Today’s Golfer.

“My dad lived all his career in Pedreña. It’s a very special place for me and my siblings. I go back there any time I can. I’m actually living or having more time there than in Madrid, where I also live. It’s definitely a special place, and it’s pretty sad that they stole it.”

It was a life-sized bronze statue of Ballesteros. The sculpture depicted his iconic fist-pump celebration from the 1984 Open Championship at St Andrews. The Spaniard was trailing Tom Watson in the fourth round by two shots. Both he and Bernhard Langer overtook Watson, but it was Seve Ballesteros who won by two shots and claimed the Claret Jug.

Spanish sculptor Salvador Garcia Ceballos made the statue in 2009. However, it was permanently installed later in 2017 near the entrance to Pedreña’s golf club as a tribute to Ballesteros’ career.

Born in Pedreña on April 9, 1957, he won five majors. This included two Masters and three Opens. He also captained Europe to Ryder Cup victory in 1997. He died on May 7, 2011, from brain cancer.

To celebrate his legacy, the DP World Tour introduced the Seve Ballesteros award, won by Rory McIlroy in 2025.

The theft has sparked outrage in the small town, symbolizing the loss of a key local landmark honoring Spain’s greatest golfer.

As Javier Ballesteros noted, there’s no clear lead on who stole it and why, but he thinks that it was a planned theft.

“It’s really weird that something thought about stealing. It’s not something that you just go walk and say, ‘I’m going to steal that statue.’ It’s someone that has been thinking about it,” he exclaimed.

Seve Ballesteros’ statue was life-sized, measuring around 184 centimeters. It would definitely be surprising for someone to carry without anyone noticing. No wonder the legend’s son believes this was a planned theft.

While Seve Ballesteros’ statue in Pedreña has now been stolen, he lost even his title as the golfer with the second-highest number of Race to Dubai wins.

Rory McIlroy surpassed Seve Ballesteros in Race to Dubai titles

Rory McIlroy won his 7th Race to Dubai title at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. With that, he surpassed Seve Ballesteros’ record of 6 European Order of Merit titles.

Despite finishing runner-up in the event itself, McIlroy secured the season-long crown ahead of challengers like Marco Penge. The only golfer to have more wins than him now is the Scottish golfer Colin Montgomerie.

The Northern Irishman grew emotional discussing the milestone. He shared a pre-round conversation with Ballesteros’ wife, Carmen Botín O’Shea, who said Seve “would have been” proud. The career Grand Slam winner stated that it was already an enormous achievement to have tied with him in 2024.

But surpassing him is “very cool.”

McIlroy also touched upon Seve Ballesteros’ Ryder Cup legacy. His Ryder Cup record includes 22.5 points between 1979 and 1997. He also captained Europe to the 1997 Ryder Cup victory at Valderrama.

Meanwhile, as the search for Seve Ballesteros’ statue continues, the town and the golf world wait for a symbol of legacy and memory to return home.