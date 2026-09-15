‘Lateral Move’: Rory McIlroy Raises Red Flag Over PGA Tour’s New System as DP World Tour Cards Put in Doubt

When CEO Brian Rolapp introduced the two-tier competitive model that the PGA Tour will adopt from 2028 at the 2026 Memorial Tournament, many, including golfers, raised questions. One of the most important questions was the future of top performers on the DP World Tour. Under the strategic alliance, the PGA Tour has handed membership cards to the top-10 non-exempt finishers on the Race to Dubai Rankings.

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But will the PGA Tour continue to do so in 2028? If yes, will these players be part of the Challenger Series or the Championship Series? Rory McIlroy believes that while the number of cards given can change, top performers will probably go to the Championship Series.

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“I just think it’s a conversation about the PGA’s structure has changed. There were 10 cards that were given out from the DP World Tour. I guess, from my point of view, I don’t see any reason why a DP World Tour player would go to the Challenger Series. I don’t see that as an upward move in your career. I see it as a very lateral move,” Rory McIlroy said at the BMW PGA Championship 2026 when asked about the uncertainty around what would happen to the top performers of the DP World Tour yet.

“I mean, you’re really trying to create something on this Tour that is a viable alternative to the Challenger Series. Obviously this is going to be a pathway to the Championship Series. No one’s going to argue that the Championship Series is going to be the highest level of Tour golf that you can play, and then it’s just deciding what an adequate number of cards is to go from here to the Championship Series.”

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The doubt arises because the PGA Tour has given a lot of clarity about the Fall Series events for the 2028 season. The Tour will be introducing a Last Chance Series in place of the Fall Series. It will include at least four events and will award three cards to the Championship Series. Golfers must play all the events to be eligible for the promotion.

Here’s the list of players who will be eligible to play in the Last Chance Series:

Those who are relegated from the Championship Series

Nos. 21 to 90 from the Challenger Series points list

20 players promoted from the Korn Ferry Tour

Nos. 2 to 5 from the PGA Tour University Ranking

Top 5 finishers from the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament

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These latest announcements clarify almost everything about the two-tier model, but the future of top DP World Tour performers remains uncertain overall.

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But according to Rory McIlroy, there’s nothing to be afraid of. He says that the discussion will be about how many cards to offer because going into the Championship Series should be the only available option. The Northern Irishman called going into the Challenger Series a lateral move because it offers no incentives to top-performing DP World Tour members.

The Challenger Series is intended to be a pathway into the Championship Series. It will contain relegated Championship Series players, Korn Ferry Tour graduates, Q-School qualifiers, and PGA Tour University players. Thus, for someone who has already established himself among the best performers on the DP World Tour, that move is not a promotion. In fact, when speaking at the US Open 2026, the six-time major winner called the Challenger Series a glorified version of Korn Ferry Tour events.

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“Yeah, as I said, I just don’t see it as an upward move in your career. I see it more as like a lateral move. So why would you — you would only give the opportunity to DP World Tour members if they were progressing in their career, and I don’t see the Challenger Tour as a progression from the DP World Tour, and I would say a lot of players would feel similarly here,” McIlroy added.

For now, the exact pathway for top DP World Tour performers under the PGA Tour’s 2028 model remains unclear. However, McIlroy’s comments suggest the discussion should focus on how many Championship Series cards they receive rather than sending them to the Challenger Series. The final decision will determine how the strategic alliance continues to reward DP World Tour players who prove themselves at the highest level.