Laurie Canter Hits Out at PGA Tour After Rejecting Its Offer to Join LIV Golf

Almost every professional golfer dreams of playing on the PGA Tour, as it is the biggest stage ever for those who want to make a living through golf. Therefore, it is unheard of for someone to reject a PGA Tour card. However, Laurie Canter did exactly that. What makes it even more surprising is that he was part of LIV Golf. So he would have had to face a one-year ban to rejoin the PGA Tour if it were not for his excellent performances on the DP World Tour. The 36-year-old Englishman has broken his silence after rejecting what many consider a career-defining opportunity.

“If you’re going out to play on the PGA Tour and you can live in America, that’s obviously achievable but, at this point, I don’t want a life like that,” Laurie Canter said in an interview with Tom Kershaw of The Times. “My family is happy and settled where they are. I have two daughters [aged three and one]. Travelling back and forth to America 30 weeks of the year isn’t sustainable.”

Canter earned his PGA Tour eligibility after finishing seventh in the 2025 Race to Dubai. Since he was among the top-10 non-members who were not exempt already, he was eligible to get a PGA Tour card for the 2026 season. Regardless of how much the PGA Tour leadership might hate LIV Golf, they couldn’t have stopped Canter from playing their events if he wanted to. But the Englishman denied the offer, surprising everyone.

The LIV golfer acknowledged the PGA Tour as the pinnacle of the sport. Family considerations ultimately tipped the balance. Canter lives in Dubai with his wife and two young daughters. Thus, it is understandable why he made the decision. His family is happy, so he doesn’t want to relocate to the United States. Notably, traveling roughly 30 weeks a year would come at too high a personal cost. This made it unsustainable for the 2x DP World Tour winner.

This is a developing story…