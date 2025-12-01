Laurie Canter Officially Shuts the Door on PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Laurie Canter just pulled off something almost no one saw coming. After earning the coveted “Golden Ticket” to the PGA Tour through the DP World Tour, a dream most golfers spend their whole careers chasing, he didn’t head for the U.S. like everyone expected. Instead, reports say he used that PGA Tour access as smart leverage to make his way back to LIV Golf. And now, that bold move has officially paid off.

Just a few hours ago, the Majesticks Golf Club of the LIV Golf League announced that they’ve signed the 36-year-old English pro ahead of the 2026 season. Posting a photo of Canter, they wrote on X, “Join us in welcoming @LaurieCanter back to @MajesticksGC – off the back of an impressive 2025 season we look forward to seeing Laurie tee it up for us in 2026 ⛳️🙌.”

Laurie Canter has been on a strong run the past two years, finishing the 2025 season ranked seventh in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai. He’s played the best golf of his career, winning twice on the DP World Tour and climbing to No. 60 in the world rankings.

He also became the first former LIV player to compete in a full PGA Tour event at The Players Championship and was on track to become the first ex-LIV golfer to take full PGA Tour membership after earning a dual card at the season finale.

Now sitting 60th in the OWGR, Canter returns to LIV Golf after previously competing from 2022 through 2024. His new deal with the league signals how well he’s been playing, and he’s clearly eager for another shot in the LIV format.

In his statement, Laurie Canter said that joining Majesticks GC again is “an incredible opportunity” and praised the team for helping shape LIV Golf from the beginning. He added that the league’s growth has made him “a more complete player” and that returning to Majesticks GC is “a huge honour” because the team represents excellence and ambition. He said he “can’t wait to get started” and contribute to what the team is building.

Now, Canter’s signing injects fresh energy into Majesticks GC and sets higher expectations heading into the 2026 season. Moreover, his recent success and renewed confidence give the team plenty to look forward to. But why did he turn down a PGA Tour card just to head back to LIV in the first place?

Why Laurie Canter really walked away from a PGA tour card

Cameron Smith recently addressed the rumors surrounding Laurie Canter’s decision, saying there’s nothing surprising about it. Smith explained that whatever Canter chooses is “the right decision for him” and pointed out that the Englishman has a young family and lives in Dubai, making LIV’s schedule and locations far more appealing than the PGA Tour’s heavy travel demands.

In reality, this move isn’t just about money, it’s about lifestyle. Canter has always been vocal about prioritizing his family. He even skipped major DP World Tour events last year to be present for the birth of his daughter. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour requires constant cross-country travel across American time zones, often keeping players away from home for weeks at a time.

By staying in Dubai, Canter can play big international events while maintaining a stable home life. It fits perfectly with the “Dubai Dormie” routine he’s built, balancing elite golf with being present for his family in a place he enjoys living.

His choice also brings his career full circle. Canter began this roller-coaster journey as a founding member of LIV Golf in London in 2022 with Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC, earning more than $6 million before being moved to a reserve role in 2023. Now, after proving himself again on the DP World Tour, he’s returned to LIV for a fresh start, this time with a team that wants him back.