‘Least Likable Person’: Collin Morikawa Gets Trashed By Fans After Doubling Down On His Controversial Remark

“You can write whatever you want. But don’t put me down like that,” said Collin Morikawa. He didn’t raise his voice, but the frustration was clear. It all started when Golfweek approached Morikawa on the first tee, just before his pro-am round at the 2025 Rocket Classic. Surrounded by amateur partners, Morikawa was locked in, trying to stay present. That’s when Golfweek’s Adam Schupak approached, pressing him for comment on his latest caddie split—a topic already circling headlines. Morikawa didn’t snap. Instead, with a measured tone, he pointed Schupak to the upcoming press conference, signaling that now wasn’t the time. “Ask me anything you want in my press conference later. I’m with my pro-am partners now.”

That response ended up in Schupak’s article, and Morikawa clearly wasn’t pleased. So when the press conference rolled around, he didn’t hold back. He brought it up directly, pointing out that Schupak had approached him right at the first tee, a moment Morikawa felt was misrepresented. Schupak tried to clarify that he meant to highlight Morikawa’s focus on the round, but the golfer wasn’t convinced, replying simply, “That’s not how I read it.” It was a rare moment of public pushback from someone usually known for staying composed, but instead of letting it go, Morikawa kept going, and his rambling went on.

The next day at the press, when asked why he felt the need to defend himself so firmly the previous day, he answered without hesitation, “Everyone should, and that’s a trait that you should learn how to do.” For Morikawa, this wasn’t just about a single quote but rather about drawing a line. He made it clear that the issue wasn’t with the media as a whole, but with one reporter in particular: “This has happened twice between me and Alan [sic.]… I respect everyone. The heart of his frustration came through in one sharp statement he made: “I have to stand up for myself because I’m not going to let someone throw little jabs at me and just make me into someone I’m not.”

In this season so far, Morikawa has been in a rift with the media. It all started at the Bay Hill Invitational, and then escalated at the Arnold Palmer Invitational when the golfer lost his 3-stroke lead. He missed the presser on the final day and cleared out that he didn’t owe anything to anyone.

In a sport where image and demeanor are often managed as tightly as swings, Morikawa made it clear he’d rather speak up than stay silent, even if the moment got uncomfortable. But with the ongoing caddie changes and his game not doing the talking, Morikawa’s defense hasn’t exactly won much support.

How did fans react to Morikawa’s self-defence?

The most common reaction was the comparison of Morikawa with Rory McIlroy. One fan commented, “Rory and Collin are the most annoying golfers in the sport right now. Both of them just need to shut up and act like normal people.” The comparison made sense.

Just two weeks earlier, at the 2025 U.S. Open, Rory skipped post-round interviews, later saying: “I’ve earned the right to do whatever I want.” Skipping all four rounds at the PGA Championship was a big deal, too. Fans remembered that, and when Morikawa also took on a defensive tone in front of the media, the similarities were obvious. “He’s been spending too much time with Rory.” When Morikawa had an earlier rift with the media, at that time, too, Rory supported him. And one more similar comment floated online: “Collin and Rory are racing each other to become the least likable person on Tour.”

“Chill out, dude. Go win something. You aren’t competitive even on the watered-down tour,” one fan snapped, while another added, “You’ve revealed yourself to be a soft baby, and you haven’t won in years. Pick a struggle lil bro.” Since his last win at the 2023 Zozo Championship, Morikawa has gone winless, and the numbers show it. His recent results include a T42 at the Travelers Championship and a T23 at the U.S. Open, offering little indication of the form expected from someone currently ranked No. 5 in the world. To many fans, the tough stance at the mic didn’t quite match what’s showing up on the scorecard.

This marked the second time Morikawa has changed caddies this season, a move that only adds to the sense of instability around him. Between shifting partnerships, public tension, and inconsistent results, it’s clear things aren’t exactly falling into place. Now, as he returns to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he narrowly missed out in a playoff back in 2023, the question is whether he can finally settle in and turn the noise into a win.